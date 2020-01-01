Antonio Brown: "The saints used my training as a publicity stunt!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Former Patriots player Antonio Brown tested for The Saints last month, but according to him, the New Orleans team did everything for publicity, and their chances of being chosen for a team before next season seem pretty Few

Brown jumped on the Internet to express his frustrations about the situation:

"Everyone has deadlines. I guess the NFL doesn't have a deadline for me, so I thank Sean Payton and them for supporting me and getting me to work. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them," Brown said on Instagram Live.

