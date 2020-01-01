Anthony Joshua would point to an early KO victory over Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

"I wouldn't be there to do that in the seventh round. I would come in to knock him out."





Anthony Joshua plans to demolish Deontay Wilder in the first rounds

Anthony Joshua has revealed how he would point to a ruthless knockout victory over Deontay Wilder if they are finally in an undisputed fight for the world title in 2020.

Rival heavyweight champions have all four titles between them, with Joshua recovering his belts & # 39; Super & # 39 ;, WBA FIB and OMB in a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr, while Wilder defended his belt from WBC with a knockout victory in the seventh round over Luis Ortiz.

Joshua produced a masterful boxing exhibition to defeat Ruiz Jr in points in Saudi Arabia, but insists he will employ a much more aggressive style to prevent Wilder from finding the rank for his destructive right hand.

Analyzing Wilder's victory over Ortiz, Joshua told him Sky Sports: "He wouldn't be there to do that in the seventh round. I would come in to knock him out. He's heavyweight versus heavyweight, champion vs. champion."

I have to go there and get it out. Anthony Joshua

"This is a serious fight, so I will not go in there to try to overcome it for 12 rounds, due to its punching power as well. I have to go in and take it out. Don't do it. Let me feel too comfortable in the ring with me ".

Wilder has improved his reputation as & # 39; The Bronze Bomber & # 39; in 2019, bypassing Dominic Breazeale in a round at the beginning of the year, although Joshua insists he can deactivate the hard-handed American.

"No, it's not scary, but I know it's there," Joshua said, when asked about Wilder's threat.

"There are certain blows. Some are like concussion, some are sharp and others are like blows where they hit you with a single blow and you are out of combat."

"Wilder possesses that kind of power. It's about eliminating that power and simply studying how to really deal with it."

Joshua is waiting for news about his next fight after receiving the order to defend the title against Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, his mandatory IBF and WBO challengers.

Wilder, who confirmed his revenge with Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on February 22, has repeatedly asked & # 39; a champion, a face, a name & # 39 ;, and Joshua remains willing to accept this challenge, if the Alabama man It is victorious.

Deontay Wilder defends his WBC title in a rematch with Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has recovered the belts of the WBA, the IBF and the WBO

Joshua said: "We have done it, we have unified it, in the space of 20 odd fights. He has had 40 odd fights. How come he has not yet managed to unify the division?

"If you're looking for it, it's us who should do it, and we're not hard to find. We have a great team behind us, so communicate."

"Although there are two per minute, I will let people decide who they think is the real heavyweight champion right now."

"I always say that we are in the same division, the same era, that fight has to happen."

"We have just organized an incredible event. We are going to do another incredible event that God wants in the new year. He can come and be part of the story. We are trying to achieve great things in boxing and adding Wilder to my list would be an honor ".