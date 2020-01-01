Angola hits the daughter of former leader dos Santos with asset freeze | News

%MINIFYHTMLf75b197da4674cb1b42337a303816b389% %MINIFYHTMLf75b197da4674cb1b42337a303816b3810%

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos, in a signal that President Joao Lourenco is taking a harder line against the former first family.

Isabel dos Santos – nicknamed the princess – He denied accusations of financial irregularities on Tuesday and called the claims "politically motivated."

It is under investigation for alleged irregularities involving state companies, including the giant state oil company of OPEC, Sonangol.

The accusations are plagued with "obvious lies, errors and omissions," he said.

"This judicial decision, which is the result of a court order that was not communicated to the parties, is clearly arbitrary and politically motivated."

Isabel then told the Reuters news agency that had never been summoned or interrogated by an Angolan court or prosecutors.

Fall from grace

His father ruled Angola for 38 years, a time widely associated with corruption and nepotism, until Lourenco succeeded him in 2017.

Since taking office, Lourenco has been trying to erase the influence of his predecessor and reform the third largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, which continues to contract.

Isabel, like most of the dos Santos family, left Angola, claiming she faced death threats after her father quit.

She was named head of Sonangol in 2016, but was forced to retire the following year, in one of the first acts undertaken by Lourenco to remove the relatives of two Saints from power.

An Angolan court, acting as part of the corruption investigation, froze the bank accounts of dos Santos and her husband Sindika Dokolo on December 23.

Its stakes in several Angolan companies, including the telecommunications firm Unitel and the cement company Cimangola, have also been frozen, according to the statement.

The court's decision also applies to a Portuguese businessman, Mario da Silva.

His family accuses the Lourenco government of persecution.

The son of former president, José Filomeno dos Santos, 41 years old and half brother of Isabel, went to trial in early December for alleged corruption.