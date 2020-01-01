Angelina Jolie takes her daughter Zahara to meet the first Ethiopian woman president

Facebook

The actress of & # 39; Maleficent & # 39; He flies to Ethiopia with his adopted daughter before the New Year so that the child can learn about the history and culture of the country.

Angelina Jolie He has invited his daughter Zahara to an early birthday trip to his native Ethiopia to meet with the president of the nation.

The actress and the humanitarian organization organized a private meeting with Sahle-Work Zewde, the first woman to occupy the highest position in the country, and was accompanied by her adopted biological son of 14 years and Shiloh of 13 years.

According to People.com, their discussions ranged from the history and culture of Ethiopia to issues of education and health, including "Pernicious"Star's continued efforts to combat drug-resistant tuberculosis through its nonprofit organization, the Zahara Program, named after his daughter.

The trip coincides with New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2019, which Jolie will celebrate in Ethiopia with Zahara, who will turn 15 on January 8, 2020, Shiloh, and the 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The 44-year-old woman is also the mother of adoptive children Maddox, 18, and Pax, 16.