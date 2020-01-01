America Ferrera launches 2020 with the announcement that it is preparing for baby # 2

América Ferrera, the Hollywood actress, is preparing to have another child, reports Refinery 29. The media states that the star went to her Instagram in the early hours of January 1, 2020 to announce that she was having another child. She was surrounded by her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, as well as her son, Sebastian.

The star captioned the post with "Welcome Baby # 2, in 2020!". You can see one of the artist's publications below:

According to Refinery 29, the United States is busy with its career and family life, including its latest project, Gentefied, a Netflix comedy about a Mexican immigrant family living in a Los Angeles neighborhood that experiences a change in demography.

The cast and crew include Annie Gonzales of ShamelessJamie Alvarez from Grey's Anatomy, in addition to Ferrera's Ugly Betty co-star, Rafael Sigler. The production is based on a web series by Linda Yvette Chavez and Marvin Lemus.

This would not be the first time that the United States updates fans about their family life. Reported by Todd Malm for Celebrity Insider in January 2018, America Ferrera announced her pregnancy on December 31 along with Ryan Piers Williams. She said in her post that she was welcoming another "face to kiss,quot; in the New Year.

In conjunction with its publications, Piers Williams also shared the news in several of his social media accounts. Before announcing their first pregnancy, the United States and Piers celebrated their 12th anniversary while on vacation in Ireland.

Reportedly, the United States and the 36-year-old director pledged nine years ago in 2010 with a proposed 4-carat diamond ring worth approximately $ 70,000. They then married the following June 2011, in a ceremony directed by Judith Light, their co-star.

The ceremony began at the house of Vanessa Williams, who also had a role in the ABC program in which they both starred. The United States is known not only for her acting career, but also for her honest taking of body weight, including her own personal struggle with body images.

Ad

Ferrera is an advocate of the "body positivity,quot; movement, a collection of women that encompasses all types of body.



Post views:

0 0