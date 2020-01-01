Alabama vs Michigan live score, updates, highlights of Citrus Bowl 2020

%MINIFYHTML6f593158888b88c64a883dc20f4b20b59% %MINIFYHTML6f593158888b88c64a883dc20f4b20b510%

No. 9 Alabama and No. 17 Michigan are presented in the new year with one of the first college football games of the 2020s.

The Crimson Tide finished the season with a disappointing 10-2 record, including a 1-2 record against classified teams. That has been the backdrop for Nick Saban's team as he prepares to end the season on a high note. To that end, Mac Jones, the substitute who became the starter (81 of 116 passes, 1,176 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions) must be careful against a Michigan defense that has forced 20 turnovers this season, including nine interceptions.

Michigan, looking for its fourth season of 10 wins with Jim Harbaugh in five years, enters this game having won four of its last five games and with victories over opponents ranked in Iowa and Notre Dame. But the regular Wolverines season ended in a disaster in a disastrous beating by rival Ohio State: a team with an offensive firepower similar to that of Alabama. Quarterback Shea Patterson, who completed 14 of 29 passes for 165 yards and two interceptions the last time he played in Alabama in 2017, will have to take better care of the ball if Michigan wants to score a shocking victory to end the season.

