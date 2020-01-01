Alabama scores one last unnecessary touchdown against Michigan in Citrus Bowl

%MINIFYHTMLee761c1bc7c55e81e388a86e667cf8289% %MINIFYHTMLee761c1bc7c55e81e388a86e667cf82810%

Nick Saban and Alabama raised the score in Michigan at the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, rushing for a late touchdown with the game already in hand instead of kneeling to run out of time.

Michigan had no timeouts left when Crimson Tide converted a third and 3 in the red zone with 2:25 on the clock. But instead of kneeling several times, Alabama gave the ball to runner Najee Harris in three straight plays. He scored a 2-yard touchdown in third and goal with 26 seconds remaining. The kicker? Alabama lined up in victory formation, so it seemed that the Tide would simply kneel on the ball to end the game.

Michigan, who did not take that final affront lying down, then played until the last second on his subsequent trip. After a quick completion, Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson fired the ball with a second left and threw a Hail Mary when time expired. His pass was intercepted by Josh Jobe in the end zone.

Saban and Michigan coach Jim Harbuagh, who have a faint relationship, shared a brief handshake in the midfield after the final whistle.

In the years since Harbaugh took over the Wolverines in 2015, he and Saban have faced each other several times. Harbaugh organized satellite camps in Alabama at the beginning of his term, which led Saban to call them the "wild, wild west," attracted former Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Josh Gattis to Ann Arbor before the season and it is known That shot in the SEC.

Did that have something to do with Alabama's final touchdown? Maybe, maybe not. But it is potentially another example of bad blood among the head coaches of two of the most emblematic programs of college football.