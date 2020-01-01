Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announces date for NFL Draft decision

%MINIFYHTML68e8d702cc03f6d093b9c85aeaba6ee29% %MINIFYHTML68e8d702cc03f6d093b9c85aeaba6ee210%

The date has been set for what could be the most impactful NFL Draft decision of the college football low season.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, considering the decision to return to Tuscaloosa or declare himself for the 2020 NFL Draft, announced on Twitter that he would make his decision on Monday.

I will make my decision on day 6 … God bless you and Roll Tide – Tua T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

Tagovailoa's decision, of course, is the hip injury that ended the season he suffered in the November 16 game of Alabama against the state of Mississippi. Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip, a high-impact injury that is most frequently seen in car accidents, and fracture of the posterior wall. The draft status of Tagovailoa was immediately affected, not only because of its dislocated hip, but also because it added to a history of injuries that also includes high ankle sprains on both legs.

Tagovailoa at the end of November said that this was not a decision he could hasten, and admitted that the possible loss of money changed his perception of whether to leave. Before his injury, he was considered a lock as one of the top five.

"Think about the risk reward when you return, think about the risk reward when you leave," Tagovailoa said in an interview with ESPN. "Now is not the time to make emotional decisions. Now, you have to change to thinking like a businessman. You have to make business decisions."

If Tagovailoa chose to return in 2020, he would not be the first great player to return to school: linebacker Dylan Moses, who is projected to be a first-round Sporting News team, announced that he would also return to school.

However, if he left, Alabama would have several players who could compete for the starting quarterback position, including incumbent Mac Jones, Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson, four-star quarterbacks in the 2019 class, and Bryce Young, the best quarterback general. in the class of 2020.