Adrian Keatley ready for the Malton movement | Racing news

Coach Adrian Keatley kisses Jet Setting

Irish Classic winner coach Adrian Keatley is looking forward to a new start in North Yorkshire.

Keatley, who won the 1000 Irish guineas with Jet Setting in 2016 from his base at the Curragh, believes it is the right time for a change and a new challenge.

He will start using part of Tony Coyle's yard in Malton with an initial six-horse team, while looking for his own place to build his chain and attract new owners.

"We are in the process (of moving) right now," Keatley said.

"I hope to have my license in mid or late February, and then we can get going."

"I've been investigating him for a while. I have many close friends in England, and in Malton people were willing to help me. My girlfriend is from there, so let's move in and make our home there and I hope everything goes well.

"We are having part of Tony Coyle's yard as a starting point from which we can work."

"I will only start with half a dozen horses. Once I have a license and we establish ourselves and we are well established, then I will lower my head and look for the owners and I hope everything goes well." "

Drumconnor Lad, who gave Keatley a winner with his last runner in Ireland in a handicap chase in Leopardstown on Boxing Day, is one of the six horses he will take to England, where he will have runners both in Flat and in jumps.

"There are a couple of good prizes in it," he said.

"It was a lovely way to finish it. I just published the news on my way to the races."

"He had the horse in good condition and was quite sure of his chance, so it was good that it worked."

"I have a pretty filly (Champagne Terri) who won a couple of races in England last year, and is going to face him in the spring. He was third in his last race in a youth obstacle."

"I have a partner for all kinds of weather and a couple of two years too, I hope."