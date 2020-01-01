Actress Teri Garr is fine after a "medical emergency"

%MINIFYHTML4a3b9c4e67f2e2070524776e8bdeb9549% %MINIFYHTML4a3b9c4e67f2e2070524776e8bdeb95410%

A spokesman for "Young frankenstein"Y"Tootsie"star Teri Garr He has insisted that the actress is "fine" after being hospitalized on Monday, December 30.

On Monday night, reports emerged that the 75-year-old screen star had been taken by ambulance to a local medical center due to a "medical emergency."

However, a representative of the actress stressed that the situation was much milder than was supposed and said that Garr had been suffering from dehydration, which caused confusion.

"Teri is fine. He had some confusion that turned out to be caused by dehydration," his spokesman told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "To be cautious, they will keep her overnight and she will be home tomorrow."

The actress has suffered health problems for years and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999. She also suffered a cerebral aneurysm in late 2006, but she recovered and acted again until she retired in 2011.