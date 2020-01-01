A year under Bolsonaro from Brazil: "What we expected it to be,quot; | Brazil news

Standing in an open Rolls-Royce while greeting thousands of followers, the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro on January 1, 2019 marked a dramatic change in Brazilian politics, after 16 years of leftist rule.

The former right-wing army captain, Frank, was driven to power promising to confront socialist ideology, eradicate corruption, fight crime and revive the slow economy in the largest and most populous nation in Latin America.

"My country was very close to socialism, which led us to a situation of widespread corruption, severe economic recession, high crime rates and continuous incessant attacks against family and religious values ​​that are an integral part of our traditions," Bolsonaro said in a speech in September before the UN General Assembly in New York.

At the beginning of his second year in office, observers said that the Brazilian president who came to power in a wave of discontent against the status quo policy, has remained firm in his hard line ideology in the country and abroad, in an approach that has delighted his supporters, but has taken some of his allies away.

"Bolsonaro was, in most cases, what we expected him to be, he maintained his position as anti-system president, which is what assured the support of his base throughout the year," said Filipe Carvalho, an analyst from Brazil with the group Eurasia

"He has had a reasonably good year in terms of progress, and he clung to his solid national support base," Carvalho told Al Jazeera.

Jair Bolsonaro greets as he arrives with his wife Michelle at their opening ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil (Amanda Perobelli / Reuters)

When the 64-year-old marginal congressman took office, many commentators who cited his admiration for the Brazilian dictatorship that once ruled the country considered it a threat to democracy. But over the course of 2019, the leader who often compares himself to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has fought for many of his proposals to be approved by Congress and has seen his popularity drop.

A survey conducted in December revealed that 30 percent of respondents approved Bolsonaro, compared with 40 percent when he took office, and the lowest for any elected Brazilian president of the first term.

Major victory

But his administration has also secured important economic achievements.

In October, Congress approved a historic decision to review the country's pension system, giving Bolsonaro a great victory.

Brazil's "extremely generous,quot; pension system accounts for 40 percent of total federal spending, according to an investigation by Capital Economics. The change, which sets the minimum retirement age at 65 for men and 62 for women, compared to 56 and 53, will save the country about $ 200 billion in the next decade.

"It is a really important step to stabilize the country's debt trajectory and try to reduce the public deficit," Carvalho said. "And it is a really important nod to investors that this administration is really committed when it comes to making economic adjustments."

The measure culminated years of stalled efforts by Bolsonaro's predecessors and reflected a change in public opinion. But for a president who once said he knows nothing about economics, analysts say, the measure is largely due to Bolsonaro's minister of economy, Paulo Guedes, a free market economist trained by the University of Chicago.

Guedes, who has got members of Congress to support his agenda, still has pending measures, including ambitious tax reforms, curbing public spending and selling state-owned companies.

In another sign that the economy may be slowly improving after six consecutive years of negative or stagnant growth, Brazil's unemployment rate fell from 12.5 percent in early 2019 to around 11.8 percent in August.

A military police officer patrols the Kelson slum during an operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (File: Pilar Olivares / Reuters)

For Bolsonaro, who ran for a public order platform and promised to end years of corruption and spiraling gang violence, his administration has claimed his best public safety qualifications. Brazil has the highest homicide rate in the world.

Police figures compiled by the Brazilian G1 website show that homicides in the first nine months of 2019 fell 22 percent, to 30,864 cases, compared to the same period in 2018.

Bolsonaro who pledged to defend the police officers and said that those who shoot criminals should receive medals, instead of facing legal punishment led to twitter Congratulate your administration for your role. But experts say the steady decline in homicides precedes Bolsonaro’s time in office, starting after 2017, the most murderous year in the country's history, when almost 64,000 people across the country were killed in gang battles.

Accusations of corruption directed at the president's eldest son now threaten another central premise of his campaign.

Prosecutors pursue accusations that his eldest son, Flavio, when he was a legislator in the state of Rio, hired ghost employees in a scheme under which he diverted part of his wages to his former driver to buy two apartments and a share in a franchise of chocolate. In December, the police carried out two dozen raids on properties belonging to Flavio, his relatives and former employees.

Flavio says he is innocent and has criticized the investigation as a political revenge against his father's presidency.

Social Media Teacher

In another movement that could fragment its base, Bolsonaro resigned from his frantic right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL) in November to start a new Alliance for Brazil (APB).

After months of disagreements among PSL members about decision making and campaign funds, Bolsonaro announced his new party, in which he would be the president of the party and his son, Flavio, would be the vice president. The new party is expected to be officially launched in March 2020.

But Bolsonaro first needs to gather 500,000 signatures that he and his supporters say they trust they can achieve through social media, a tool that has proven indispensable for Bolsonaro's successful presidential race and his continued popularity.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, using his mobile phone during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil (Adriano Machado / Reuters)

"Social networks are a very important tool for this administration," Thiago de Aragao, director of strategy at Arko Advice, told Aljazeera.

Bolsonaro often uses Twitter and other social media platforms to post cell phone videos without a script to spread his latest protests, which almost instantly receive millions of visits.

De Aragao said Bolsonaro has dominated the use of social networks.

"To succeed in social networks, you have to confront," said de Aragao. "If you are only informative, social networks are not for you."

De Aragao added that although the Bolsonaro administration has managed to mobilize local support in social networks, it has been "weak,quot; in foreign relations with the allies.

Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, has faced international leaders Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel for Brazil's policies in the Amazon. He called teen climate change activist Greta Thurnberg "a brat,quot; after she added her voice to the growing international condemnation.

And in November, he accused Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio of financing nonprofit groups who have been blamed for deliberately causing forest fires in the Amazon, without providing any evidence. In a statement, DiCaprio denied having financed the groups involved.

Smoke from a fire in an area of ​​the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil (File: Bruno Kelly / Reuters)

While climate change advocates say that the destruction of the Amazon is approaching an irreversible turning point, Bolsonaro has promised to allow further development of the world's largest tropical rainforest. And when global attention focused on Brazil during the massive fires in August, Bolsonaro dismissed the events as a normal practice to clean pastures and farmland.

Official data compiled by the National Space Research Institute of Brazil shows that deforestation in the Amazon under Bolsonaro's supervision has increased almost 30 percent to its worst level in 11 years.

Bolsonaro promised to reduce indigenous rights and encouraged the commercial exploitation of their protected lands. Indigenous groups say the attacks against them have increased and they have faced violence from loggers and illegal miners.

In December, two indigenous members of the Guajajara tribe in northeastern Brazil were shot dead in a shooting, and two others were injured, not far from where an important member of the tribe who defended the Amazon rainforest was also killed a month before.

With three more years in office, experts say the local 2020 races could be revealing for the re-election of Bolsonaro in 2022.

His health has also been a matter of concern after he was stabbed in the abdomen during an election campaign rally in 2018, forcing him to spend a lot of time in the hospital undergoing several surgeries.

In December, he was hospitalized after falling into his residence in the capital, Brasilia. And in September, it took four days off to recover after undergoing surgery to treat the complications of the knife wound.

"He will never be a direct popular president in most of the country," says Carvalho of the Eurasia group.

"But it can do well if it can keep its base mobilized and keep the economy growing."