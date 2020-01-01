A-Rod shares new video of Jennifer Lopez's proposal

Instagram

Alex Rodriguez is preparing to start the new year by concluding his “ amazing & # 39; & # 39; 2019 with images of unforgettable moments that happened in his life in the last twelve months.

Baseball Star Retired Alex Rodriguez She is reflecting on her "amazing" 2019 by sharing her fiancee's personal videos Jennifer Lopez Shortly after his romantic proposal on the beach.

The former ace of the New York Yankees prepared to play in 2020 by posting a featured reel of the last 12 months on his YouTube page on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, when fans could see some clips never seen before of Rodriguez and your loved ones

"What a wonderful year it has been!" He captioned an abbreviated version of the video on Instagram. "As 2019 approaches, I feel incredibly grateful and blessed."

"Looking back at the moment, I can't help smiling from ear to ear. I am very fortunate to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love."

"Thank you all for following me on this wonderful journey. For the continued success and happiness in 2020 !!!"

Among the moving moments that appear in the YouTube video are images of Lopez sharing his surprise at his proposal shortly after she agreed to become his wife in March.

"There were no indications (of something out of the ordinary), and today you woke up and you were so happy and dancing and joking, and I said:" Whatever you are doing, can I have some of that? & # 39; "she joked.

J.Lo still didn't think anything was unusual when Rodriguez informed him that they would have dinner early at 5 p.m. "It didn't get my attention," he confessed.

A-Rod also included a clip of him making a toast for his future girlfriend when she turned 50 in July.

While sitting next to Lopez's son, Max, 11, the former athlete praised the superstar for his hard work and dedication to his fans, saying: "It's not the millions of people who see you live, but the billions of people you touch every day and you're only in the middle of time, baby. "

"I love you, you are my wife (sic), you are the most beautiful thing in the world and I could not be more proud of you. I love you," he added, leaning forward to plant a kiss on the birthday girl's lips.

Other highlights of 2019 presented in the YouTube post included quality time with the couple's children: Lopez shares Max and her twin Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is the father of his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.