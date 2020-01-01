A retrospective look at the greatest fashion risks of the Golden Globes of all time

the 2020 golden balloons I would not be complete without style.

With the 77th ceremony just a few days away, the stars are preparing to go to the red carpet for another year and perhaps take home a coveted gold statue. And, as it has become synonymous with the annual show, they will dress elegantly in designer looks.

However, it is not known how those looks will be until the A-listers set foot outside The Beverly Hilton, since they are normally kept secret until then. Still, with almost eight decades of Golden Globe fashion to reflect on, we know there are few limits to what a Golden Globe look can be.

Of course, viewers can count on seeing many custom couture dresses and tuxedos, as they have become the standard of the occasion, but as the years go by, some celebrities continue to push the boundaries of the great night of New and unexpected ways.