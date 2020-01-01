A forest voice in the corporate boardroom | American natives

"This way of life is not primitive, it is not uncivilized," I pointed to the image on the screen just above my head. He showed my old teacher, Dennis Jones, hitting manoomin (wild rice), the sacred grain for the Anishinaabe, in a canoe.

I took that picture of us harvesting wild rice years ago, before a new pipeline called Line 3 threatened to transport a million barrels of oil sands per day from Alberta through some of the richest wild rice beds in the world, in Anishinaabe territory.

"It is life in balance, life that does not depend on the tacit and invisible suffering of others for profit," I said.

Some of the corporate bankers sitting at the table in front of me moved in their seats, one raised an eyebrow.

These were the representatives of the financiers who invested deeply in the expansion and continuous consolidation of the fossil fuel industry.

We were 30 floors in a skyscraper in New York, the city stretched silently beneath. My eyes looked beyond the row of mostly interested faces, toward the glistening water beyond Manhattan.

"Disconnection is what Westernized society indoctrinates in our hearts, our minds, our bodies," I told them.

"We are here in this concrete and glass building, under these lights. The harvest of wild rice is somewhere else, far away. As well as the tar sands pipe that your company is financing is far away. But the concrete is made of stone and water, glass is made of sand, every fiber of your body and your own body comes from the earth. And the earth is a living organism, which breathes and is connected. "

The banker at the end of the table nodded almost imperceptibly, his eyes became softer.

During the last hour or so, civil society representatives sitting in front of financiers told the science of the climate crisis. Graphs, graphs, data that track the self-destruction of humanity appeared on the screen.

This information was a familiar language for bankers, easier to reject and explain through investments in green energy, carbon offsetting, climate policy adoption, the myriad excuses offered by the financial sector to avoid the simple truth of their financing. Fossil fuel direct. industry in the face of climate disaster. The wall between us and them was palpable.

But these boardrooms are much less accustomed to indigenous wisdom, to an empathetic and value-based evaluation of our shared destiny. The impact of indigenous-led campaigns against those who finance climate disasters is undeniable.

As the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) in Standing Rock reached a worldwide audience in 2016 and 2017, so did the names of the banks that financed it.

Many supporters of the fight asked how they could help from afar. Taking out your money from the banks that financed the disaster was, and still is, an easy point of intervention.

As Standing Rock's water protectors faced increasingly violent conditions in North Dakota, protesters closed bank branches by protesters. interrupted the flow of business around the U.S.

The closures in North Dakota and neighboring Minnesota spread across the country, with the Mazaska Talks coalition led by Seattle Indians targeting more than 100 banks in a single day at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, divestment, investment, protection led by indigenous people Program, with the support of the Women's Land and Climate Action Network, facilitated meetings between European banks and leading indigenous women in the years after the demolition of Standing Rock camps.

According to a study by CU Boulder's First Peoples Investment Commitment Program, the divestment directed against DAPL cost its parent company, Energy Transfer Partners, $ 4.3 billion in divestitures of the city's pension funds, another $ 86 million in divestitures in individual bank accounts and a boost focused on divestment as a continuous investment term campaign.

Corporate boardrooms are quickly trying to adapt and counteract the increase in indigenous resistance around the world, particularly on the issue of land protection. As Big Oil began to realize that the growing movement against the extractive industry has real teeth, its financial sponsors have responded in kind.

These days, most major banks have climate policies, written commitments to invest and operate sustainably. Chase Bank, for example, has pledged to supply 100 percent of its own energy needs with renewable energy by 2020. It is simultaneously the world number one financier of fossil fuels. Since 2016, Chase has spent $ 196 billion in fossil fuel financing and is the main banker for fossil fuel expansion.

It seems that celebrating the Paris Agreement and slapping photos of wind turbines and putting suns on a company's website does not necessarily translate into substantive action.

Indigenous-led resistance against oil infrastructure, mining and extractive industry has a growing base of support; The reverberations of thousands of strong blockages and sages against DAPL, Keystone XL, TransMountain and Energy East pipes have reached these rooms with air conditioning and soft carpets, well above the city's horizons.

Rainy lake, next to which my people have lived and died for thousands of years (Photo courtesy of Tara Houska)

Native Americans are not only in textbooks these days, or are limited to reservations or streets of urban centers; We are here in these monumental and ostentatious spaces. Indigenous rights policies have begun to appear on banks' websites: descriptions of the importance of consulting with First Nations, with rights holders.

More of civil society is also being incorporated: indigenous peoples are not only romantic tokens in a moral framework of inclusion, but critical components to win this fight for humanity.

"I have brought the data sets, demands and written material that can convey what I just said in a way that your corporate responsibility and risk assessment teams could consider," I explained, sliding down the demands of White Earth Nation. , Red Lake Band of Ojibwe and others against the tar sands pipeline of Enbridge line 3 proposed through the Anishinaabe wild rice beds.

"Tribal consent clearly does not exist for this destructive project. It also includes UN reports of human rights abuses that were enacted against unarmed citizens demonstrating against the Dakota Access Pipeline. There is a security task force already associated with Line 3, preparing to commit any amount of abuse against the citizens of Minnesota. "

My mind moved to the riot line of law enforcement and private security that we had faced a few months earlier on a remote dirt road in the forests of northern Minnesota.

"I recognize that my words may seem idealistic, that I do not understand the way of the world, that it cannot change so easily or easily. However, I wonder when each of you sits here at this table with me, from human to human., no banker for a consultation, if you think that humans have really conquered the land. If we can live without drinking water. If we are truly civilized when the cost is the destruction of our shared home. We are in poor condition, as a species "I hope to look at the faces of my grandchildren and tell them that I did my best to give them a better world. "

The last photo clicked on the frame above us. It was a photo I took fishing with my parents, in the lake where my people lived and died for thousands of years, in what is now the watery border between Ontario and Minnesota. The sunset shone on Gojiji-zaaaga & # 39; igan (rainy lake) and islands of tall pine trees were outlined. Inside, my spirit prepared to hear my voice describing what a spill of tar sands would do to wild rice, our sacred grain. I thought about how the rainy lake smells, how the stony island heats up in the sun. My toes crawled on the carpet as my nose lifted a breeze of shady forests over blindingly sunny waves of fresh water that stretched for hundreds of miles.

I looked back at the raised faces, their sharp suits and their tired eyes. Reminding a person of their own fragile humanity, their debt to unborn generations is not an easy task. But neither is it to maintain rigid walls of disconnection from the basic truths of life. We are all in this together.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.