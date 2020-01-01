& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Star Kenya Moore: & # 39; I pray that my heart is open to forgiveness & # 39;

Home Entertainment & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Star Kenya Moore: & #...

The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, jumped on Twitter to share an emotional year-end post, and says she wants her heart to be open to forgiveness in 2020.

"#TeamTwirl, you are really my riders. I love you very much … not only because I like my photos, but because I am really involved in my happiness. 2019 #topnine has been a year of great joy: having @thebrooklyndaly as a baby and watching her grow, prosper and inspire so many people. As you can see … you loved my family's photos more. I pray that my heart is open to forgiveness, understanding and compassion. I pray for the same for those who it hurts. I really have an angel in my life … more than one and God has never given me anything I can't handle. God bless everyone if you and that all your dreams, desires and prayers come true in the next decade . Kenya, "he wrote on Instagram.

