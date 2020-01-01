& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Star Kenya Moore: & # 39; I pray that my heart is open to forgiveness & # 39;

The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, jumped on Twitter to share an emotional year-end post, and says she wants her heart to be open to forgiveness in 2020.

"#TeamTwirl, you are really my riders. I love you very much … not only because I like my photos, but because I am really involved in my happiness. 2019 #topnine has been a year of great joy: having @thebrooklyndaly as a baby and watching her grow, prosper and inspire so many people. As you can see … you loved my family's photos more. I pray that my heart is open to forgiveness, understanding and compassion. I pray for the same for those who it hurts. I really have an angel in my life … more than one and God has never given me anything I can't handle. God bless everyone if you and that all your dreams, desires and prayers come true in the next decade . Kenya, "he wrote on Instagram.

It is not clear exactly who Kenya meant. She is currently in the process of separating from her husband, Marc Daly, and also disagrees with her cast partner, Nene Leakes.

Last week, Kenya posted on her account that her mother had sent her some gifts for baby Brooklyn. Could you be talking about your lost mother a long time ago?