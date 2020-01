2020 movie calendar | filmfare.com

%MINIFYHTML9af95c8371583ee9aa1edfaae97749999% %MINIFYHTML9af95c8371583ee9aa1edfaae977499910%

Bhangra Paa Le

Director: Sneha Taurani

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Naila Grewal, Mark Bennington and Shriya Pilgaonkar

Release Date: January 3, 2020

Sab Kushal Mangal

Director: Karan Vishwanath Kashyap

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan

Release Date: January 3, 2020

Tanhaji: the warrior not sung

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Chhapaak

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

Cast: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Jai Mummy Di

Director: Navjot Gulati

Cast: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Ae Kash Ke Hum

Director: Vishal Mishra

Cast: Vivaan Shah, Priya Singh and Sophia Singh

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Street dancer

Director: Remo D & # 39; Souza

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Panga

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Cast: Kangana Ranut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Happy hardy and heer

Director: Raka

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Trupti Khamkar and Sonia Mann

Release Date: January 31, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala

Release Date: January 31, 2020

Malang

Director: Mohit Suri.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu

Release Date: February 7, 2020

#AajKal

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda

Release Date: February 14, 2020

Bhoot

Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana

Release Date: February 21, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Director: Hitesh Kewalya.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta

Release Date: February 21, 2020

Shikara

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: TBA

Release Date: February 21, 2020

Thappad

Director: Anubhav Sinha,

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal

Release Date: February 21, 2020

Baaghi 3

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Gunjan Saxena

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij

Release Date: March 13, 2020

Chhalaang

Director: Hansal Mehta

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Release Date: March 13, 2020

Untitled film by Anurag Basu

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi

Release Date: March 13, 2020

Angrezi Medium

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Sooryavanshi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Release Date: March 27, 2020

83

Director: Kabir Khan.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil

Release Date: April 10, 2020

Booty

Director: Rajesh Krishnan.

Cast: Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey

Release Date: April 10, 2020

Roohi Afza

Director: Hardik Mehta

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aamna Sharif and Ronit Roy

Release Date: April 10, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo

Director: Shoojit Sircar.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Release Date: April 17, 2020

Chehre

Director: Rumi Jaffery

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Release Date: April 24, 2020

Coolie No.1

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Release Date: May 1, 2020

Brahmastra

Director: Ayan Mukerji.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy

Release Date: May 2020 *

Dil Bechara

Director: Mukesh Chhabra.

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan

Release Date: May 8, 2020

The girl on the train

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary

Release Date: May 8, 2020

Shakuntala Devi

Director: Anu Menon

Cast: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh

Release Date: May 8, 2020

Laxmmi pump

Director: Raghava Lawrence

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

Release Date: May 22, 2020

Radhe

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff

Release Date: May 22, 2020

Indoo Ki Jawani

Director: Abir Sengupta

Cast: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua

Release Date: June 5, 2020

Nikamma

Khaali Peeli

Director: Maqbool Khan

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat

Release Date: June 12, 2020

Mumbai Saga

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Cast: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte

Release Date: June 19, 2020

Thalaivi

Director: A.L. Vijay

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami and Priyamani

Release Date: June 19, 2020

Sadak 2

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Release Date: July 10, 2020

Shamshera

Director: Karan Malhotra

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Aahana Kumra, Pitobash and Tridha Choudhury

Release Date: July 31, 2020

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Release Date: July 31, 2020

Bhuj: the pride of India

Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Mahesh Shetty

Release Date: August 14, 2020

Attack

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernández and Rakul Preet Singh

Release Date: August 14, 2020

sweater

Director: Gowtham Tinnanuri

Cast: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur

Release Date: August 28, 2020

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Alia Bhatt

Release Date: September 11, 2020

Haseen Dilruba

Director: Vinil Mathew

Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey

Release Date: September 18, 2020

Sardar Udham Singh

Director: Shoojit Sircar.

Cast: Vicky Kaushal

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Satyameva Jayate 2

Director: Milap Zaveri.

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajapayee and Divya Khosla Kumar

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Toofan

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Prithviraj

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar

Release Date: November 13, 2020

Rannbhoomi

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Varun Dhawan

Release Date: November 13, 2020

Maidan

Director: Amit Ravnedranath Sharma

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh, Gajraj Rao and Nitanshi Goel

Release Date: November 27, 2020

Laal Singh Chaddha

Release Date: December 25, 2020