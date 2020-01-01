2020: great year for Joe Root, Tom Banton, Naseem Shah, Ben Stokes | Cricket News





Joe Root and Ben Stokes: who will be the captain of England at the end of the year?

Cricket will have to go a little in 2020 if it is to overcome 2019, a year in which England won the World Cup after a truly surprising final and Ben Stokes played one of the best test entries in history.

That said, there is much to expect during the next 12 months, including the male and female T20 World Cups, as well as England trying to become a constant force in the longest form.

Here is who could, should and, in some cases, need to impress in 2020 …

JOE ROOT

Root's team did not win a series of multi-game tests in 2019

Root was all smiles in a blue kit in 2019 after playing a key role in England's victory in the World Cup: the Yorkshireman was the top scorer of his team on his way to a first world title of more than 50, but by captaining the side of the fight, he has often looked depressed.

Root was unable to lead England to a series victory last year, with his charges defeated in the West Indies and New Zealand, and he only managed a draw in local ashes. Ireland was passed in the one-time test at Lord & # 39; s, but even in that, England was razed by 85 before its players rescued them.

Questions have been asked about Root's captaincy skills and the handling of the new rhythm ace Jofra Archer, while the great discrepancy between his batting average as a pattern compared to when he was simply a player: 52.80 when he was not a captain, 42.53 Now it is, it is often cited as a reason to relieve him of superior work and let him concentrate on being England's best hitter once again.

The managing director Ashley Giles has recorded that Root will lead England in the ashes in 2021-2022, so we may not see a quick change of captain, but Giles will want to see an improvement in the test results, starting in the rest of the series against South Africa and then at home with the West Indies and Pakistan this summer, with many points of the World Test Championship at stake.

Root faces a battle to form the England T20 World Cup team

Root's position in England's T20 team is also intriguing. He wants to be a foothold in all forms and was the hitter with the highest score in England when they reached the final of the previous T20 World Cup in India in 2016. However, he has stayed out of his last two T20 squads, and Dawid Malan stole a March in New Zealand by singing a record century of 51 England balls from place number 3. Root used to have an iron-clad grip. Whether in Tests or T20, 2020 will be a year in which Root's roles will be the subject of heated debates.

TOM BANTON

Swashbuckling Somerset star Banton is another of Root's rivals for a T20 World Cup spot in Australia in November and will have ample opportunity to file their claims, even when he lines up for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The 21-year-old shot fleetingly in his England series debut in New Zealand, with a maximum score of 31 in three T20Is, although it was still long enough for Kevin Pietersen's comparisons to accelerate, particularly when he launched a monstrous six on the side of the leg

1:02 Tom Banton crushed a brilliant and virginal 51-ball century for Somerset at Vitality Blast in 2019 Tom Banton crushed a brilliant and virginal 51-ball century for Somerset at Vitality Blast in 2019

Banton, who hit his first T20 century for Somerset last summer, in front of the Sky Sports cameras, smoked half a century in his second Big Bash outing for Brisbane Heat in December, after punching an 80 of 28 balls at Abu Dhabi T10 League a few weeks before. In 2020, he will expect to star in Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, KKR in the IPL, Somerset in Vitality Blast and Welsh Fire in The Hundred. If he leaves regularly, it may be almost impossible for England to leave him out.

DANNI WYATT

The England T20 Women's World Cup campaign, also in Australia, is less than two months away and if they are going to claim the title for the first time since the inaugural staging in 2009, then Wyatt may need to give the tickets An exciting start. She is more than capable of doing it. The opening is one of only four women, along with Deandra Dottin of the West Indies and Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney of Australia, who scored two hundred T20I, one against Australia and the other against India.

Danni Wyatt will be key for England Women in the T20 World Cup

Wyatt also added seven and a half centuries, including one against Pakistan in Malaysia in a lime wash before Christmas, and should be one of the first names on the team sheet of the new head coach Lisa Keightley. Expect the 28-year-old to score a few and save a few with her electric field at the back point like England, runner-up in three of the last four events, seek to knock down hosts, favorites and four-time Australian champions.

NASEEM SHAH

The incessant production line of Pakistan's talented fast bowlers has produced another potential gem. Sixteen-year-old Naseem made his Test debut against Australia in November and David Warner, the young girl's Test wicket, said the sailor was a budding "superstar." Then, Naseem became the second youngest and smallest player in history to take a five-wicket test run when he tied 5-31 against Sri Lanka in Karachi to help Pakistan win its return series on its land native.

Pakistan's teenager, Naseem Shah, is the youngest sailor who has taken a five-wicket test drive

It seems likely that, except for injury, he will test his temper in English when Pakistan plays against Root's men in Lord & # 39; s, Old Trafford and Trent Bridge this summer, but he could also come during the U19 World Cup in South Africa this month . . Naseem, whose action is a bit reminiscent of former English pacemaker Dominic Cork, was initially selected in the Pakistan squad, but his success on the main stage means that his inclusion in the youth tournament is no longer certain.

HASSAN AZAD

Could a Karachi-born hitter line up against Pakistan in the test cricket? Azad from Leicestershire may need a spectacular first-class summer to enter England XI, especially when his county resides in Division Two of the County Championship, but his statistics and endurance are impressive. Azad topped the racing scoring lists in the second level in 2019, with 1,189 in 14 games in 54.04, including three hundred and eight half centuries, at a quiet attack rate of 41.57.

Hassan Azad: a contestant from England?

It's not flashy, he loves back-to-wall entries, like the six-and-a-half hours of 90 he scored against Derbyshire last period, and recently admitted that he doesn't care about anything if he manages to log in without scoring a run. It seems the type of character that was missing the batting order of England. The average career of the 25-year-old is 50.27 of 24 matches and similar returns in 2020 could lead him to reorganization to be England's next No. 3 with Joe Denly not exactly in the first blush of youth.

BEN STOKES

If Stokes & # 39; 2020 is something like your 2019, then you will surely have updated your OBE to a gentleman's degree. The England World Cup and the hero of Headingley had the year of his life, but there is still much he can achieve in the next. There is the T20 World Cup in November and helping England become kings of more than 20 years and champions over 50 will be a high priority after the 2016 T20 masterpiece when Carlos Brathwaite crushed him for four consecutive six in the Final to win the trophy. West Indies

3:23 Stokes' four wins at Headingley was an incredible moment, from any angle from which you see it Stokes' four wins at Headingley was an incredible moment, from any angle from which you see it

We should also have a clearer idea of ​​what Stokes's role is in the England test team: is he still a true off-road vehicle or is he now a batter who is speechless due to the discomfort of his knee? If it is the latter, which, according to recent evidence, could very well and its workload is reduced, then it could be a strong candidate to become the captain of the Test of England with the hierarchy perhaps feeling that the work will not exhaust the heartbeats. side. For now, however, Root is still in charge.

Who do you expect to see in 2020? Let us know on Twitter @SkyCricket.