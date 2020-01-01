20 years ago, Reese Witherspoon attended her first carpet with golden balloons

It's been 20 years since Reese witherspoon he received it for the first time golden balloons nomination.
That's right, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association first recognized the talented actress in the 2000 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her work in the film Choice. Two years later, Witherspoon was nominated again, this time for her work in Legally blonde. In 2006, Witherspoon won his first victory at the Golden Globes for his performance in Walk the line.
Since that time, Witherspoon has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Wild Y Big little lies. The HBO series, in which Witherspoon is a producer, took home the award for Best Limited TV or Movie Series made for television in 2018.
This year, Witherspoon is nominated once again in the 2020 golden balloons, this time for his work in The morning show. Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a television series, Drama, and faces her co-star. Jennifer Aniston in the category.
But, before seeing who takes the prize home at this Sunday's ceremony, let's take a trip down the Golden Globes lane! Watch Witherspoon at the 2000 Golden Globes below!
A star has been born
Witherspoon was nominated for Best Performance by an actress in a movie, musical or comedy, at the ceremony for her performance in Choice.
Nominated for the first time
The actress, who dressed in a beautiful strapless dress for the awards ceremony, was nominated alongside Janet McTeer, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts and Sharon Stone.
Hahaha
Witherspoon shared a laugh with the photographers on the red carpet.
Say hello to the cameras
Witherspoon attended the ceremony with her then husband, Ryan Phillippe.
A walk along the memory lane
The actors first met in 1997, a few years before starring Cruel intentions together.
Red carpet couple
The duo, who married in 1999, shares the children Ava and Deacon Phillippe.
After the party
Phillippe and Witherspoon stopped at a party after the 2000 Golden Globes.
