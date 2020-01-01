20 years ago, Reese Witherspoon attended her first carpet with golden balloons

It's been 20 years since Reese witherspoon he received it for the first time golden balloons nomination.

That's right, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association first recognized the talented actress in the 2000 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her work in the film Choice. Two years later, Witherspoon was nominated again, this time for her work in Legally blonde. In 2006, Witherspoon won his first victory at the Golden Globes for his performance in Walk the line.

Since that time, Witherspoon has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Wild Y Big little lies. The HBO series, in which Witherspoon is a producer, took home the award for Best Limited TV or Movie Series made for television in 2018.

This year, Witherspoon is nominated once again in the 2020 golden balloons, this time for his work in The morning show. Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a television series, Drama, and faces her co-star. Jennifer Aniston in the category.