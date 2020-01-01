20 years ago, Reese Witherspoon attended her first carpet with golden balloons

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

But, before seeing who takes the prize home at this Sunday's ceremony, let's take a trip down the Golden Globes lane! Watch Witherspoon at the 2000 Golden Globes below!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191127 / rs_634x1024-191227114014-634-4reese-witherspoon-golden-globe-2000.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058810″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, 2000 Golden Globes”/>

LIFE image collection through Getty Images

A star has been born

Witherspoon was nominated for Best Performance by an actress in a movie, musical or comedy, at the ceremony for her performance in Choice.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191127 / rs_634x1024-191227113555-634-3reese-witherspoon-golden-globe-2000.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058808″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, 2000 Golden Globes”/>

ONS / ZUMAPRESS.com

Nominated for the first time

The actress, who dressed in a beautiful strapless dress for the awards ceremony, was nominated alongside Janet McTeer, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts and Sharon Stone.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191127 / rs_634x1024-191227114222-634-5reese-witherspoon-golden-globe-2000.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058811″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, 2000 Golden Globes”/>

LIFE image collection through Getty Images

Hahaha

Witherspoon shared a laugh with the photographers on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20151129 / rs_634x1024-151229173953-634.Reese-Witherspoon-Ryan-Phillippe-Golden-Globes.ms.122915.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "677416″ alt=”Flashback: Couples in the Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, 2000″/>

AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill

Say hello to the cameras

Witherspoon attended the ceremony with her then husband, Ryan Phillippe.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171127 / rs_634x1024-171227184140-634-reese-witherspoon-122717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 873712″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Philippe, 2000 Golden Globes”/>

Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images

A walk along the memory lane

The actors first met in 1997, a few years before starring Cruel intentions together.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201406 / rs_634x1024-140106143305-634.witherspoon-phillippe-golden-globes-.ls.1614.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 386420″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, 2000 Golden Globes”/>

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Red carpet couple

The duo, who married in 1999, shares the children Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191127 / rs_634x1024-191227113406-634-2reese-witherspoon-golden-globe-2000.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1058806″ alt=”Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, 2000 Golden Globes”/>

Berliner Studio / BEImages

After the party

Phillippe and Witherspoon stopped at a party after the 2000 Golden Globes.

