20 new pairs that you can see on the big screen in 2020

The new decade has begun and, while we help you look back at the best of the decade when it comes to Bollywood, now we bring you what lies ahead. 2019 was a great year for Bollywood with several blockbusters, but now it's time to see what's in store this year. 2020 has some great releases aligned and not only that, it wouldn't be bad to call it a year of Cool in screen pairings too. Many new couples are preparing to impress him with their camaraderie and romance.

Many duos in Bollywood are already famous and loved for their screen presence, however, it seems that the new year will bring many Cool pairs in focus. We have compiled a list of 20 pairs on screen that will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in 2020 and we cannot wait for you to place your bets on your favorite. So sit down and scroll.