20 new pairs that you can see on the big screen in 2020

Bradley Lamb
The new decade has begun and, while we help you look back at the best of the decade when it comes to Bollywood, now we bring you what lies ahead. 2019 was a great year for Bollywood with several blockbusters, but now it's time to see what's in store this year. 2020 has some great releases aligned and not only that, it wouldn't be bad to call it a year of Cool in screen pairings too. Many new couples are preparing to impress him with their camaraderie and romance.

Many duos in Bollywood are already famous and loved for their screen presence, however, it seems that the new year will bring many Cool pairs in focus. We have compiled a list of 20 pairs on screen that will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in 2020 and we cannot wait for you to place your bets on your favorite. So sit down and scroll.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

Movie – Bhoot

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Movie – Brahmastra

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Movie – Coolie No. 1

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor

Movie – RoohiAfza

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani

Movie – Malang

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Movie – Khaali Peeli

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh

Movie – Maidaan

Sidhanth Chatturvedi and Sharvari

Movie – Bunty Aur Babli 2

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

Movie – Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar

Movie – Prithviraj

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

Movie – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey

Movie – Chhapaak

Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill

Movie – Panga

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Movie – Aajkal

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

Movie – Dostana 2

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Panday

Movie – Jayeshbhai Jordaar

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar

Movie – Satyameva Jayate 2

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor

Movie – Shamshera

Ahaan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

Movie – Tadap

Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi

Movie – Time to dance

