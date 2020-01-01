20 new pairs that you can see on the big screen in 2020

The new decade has begun and, while we help you look back at the best of the decade when it comes to Bollywood, now we bring you what lies ahead. 2019 was a great year for Bollywood with several blockbusters, but now it's time to see what's in store this year. 2020 has some great releases aligned and not only that, it wouldn't be bad to call it a year of Cool in screen pairings too. Many new couples are preparing to impress him with their camaraderie and romance.
Many duos in Bollywood are already famous and loved for their screen presence, however, it seems that the new year will bring many Cool pairs in focus. We have compiled a list of 20 pairs on screen that will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in 2020 and we cannot wait for you to place your bets on your favorite. So sit down and scroll.
Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar
Movie – Bhoot
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Movie – Brahmastra
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan
Movie – Coolie No. 1
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor
Movie – RoohiAfza
Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani
Movie – Malang
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter
Movie – Khaali Peeli
Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh
Movie – Maidaan
Sidhanth Chatturvedi and Sharvari
Movie – Bunty Aur Babli 2
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani
Movie – Laxmmi Bomb
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar
Movie – Prithviraj
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan
Movie – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey
Movie – Chhapaak
Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill
Movie – Panga
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Movie – Aajkal
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor
Movie – Dostana 2
Ranveer Singh and Shalini Panday
Movie – Jayeshbhai Jordaar
John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar
Movie – Satyameva Jayate 2
Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor
Movie – Shamshera
Ahaan Shetty and Tara Sutaria
Movie – Tadap
Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi
Movie – Time to dance