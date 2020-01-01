10 things the Trump administration did in 2019 that you may have missed | U.S

Washington DC – It was another turbulent year for the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

From the conclusion of the FBI's investigation into allegations that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia until his political trial, Trump may have spent as much time defending his presidency and actions as ruling in 2019.

But there were also many decisions that his administration made that did not receive so much attention.

These are the 10 main things the Trump administration did that may have been overlooked:

1. Senior advisor with white nationalist ties?

Stephen Miller, a Trump's senior advisor, It has been a driving force behind Trump's immigration policies. Miller, a former Senate assistant, joined Trump's campaign early in the primary season and has helped shape many of the administration's internal policies.

Miller is considered one of the architects of Trump's so-called Muslim ban that prohibits the entry into the United States of citizens of five Muslim-majority countries, I ran, Libya, Somalia, Syria Y Yemen, and restricts the entry into the country of a small number of North Koreans and Venezuelans. He was also one of the main advocates of the United States' practice of separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents on the southern border of the United States.

But Miller has also been accused of having links with white nationalist organizations. According to a November research report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a US-based surveillance group. UU., Before taking work from the White House, Miller He regularly sent reporter links to white supremacist groups as "research,quot; to support his immigration arguments. This included a number of emails sent to the right website Breitbart. A White House official defended Miller, saying he "hates intolerance in all its forms,quot; despite calls from members of Congress to fire him.

White House policy advisor Stephen Miller during a meeting at the White House cabinet in Washington, DC (File: Tom Brenner / Reuters)

The SPLC report came a few months after an uninformed incident when the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent an email to employees with a link to a white nationalist organization. A Justice Department official said the email was a mistake.

"The morning informant EOIR (Executive Office for Immigration Review) is compiled by a contractor and the blog post should not have been included," the official said.

2. Nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia

While the United States constantly points its finger at Iran and North Korea for trying to develop a nuclear weapons program, it quietly authorized the sale of nuclear technology and experience to Saudi Arabia, which plans to build at least two nuclear power plants. In March, reports revealed that the United States had secretly approved six authorizations for companies to sell nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia.

But as tensions boil between the Saudi kingdom and its regional rival Iran, there is widespread concern that sharing nuclear technology with Riyadh could lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Worries worsened after Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) said in a 2018 interview that it would develop nuclear weapons if Iran did.

Saudi Heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia (File: Bandar Algaloud / Brochure via Reuters)

Meanwhile, Trump has been exercising a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Iran after he withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear pact that halted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

3. Trump replaces the Obama-era climate change plan

Trump fulfilled a campaign promise to override environmental restrictions in the major industries implemented by his predecessor Barack Obama. Trump has been particularly expressive in his protection of the coal industry, the number one public enemy for many environmentalists when it comes to combating climate change.

In June, the Trump administration officially finalized the Clean Energy Plan (CPP). Established by the Obama administration in 2015, CPP aimed to reduce carbon emissions from power plants by more than a third by 2030 by pressuring utility companies to leave coal in favor of cleaner fuels such as gas Natural, solar and wind energy.

The Trump administration argued that it was an example of overregulation, restricting the ability of US companies to compete globally. He replaced CPP with The clean and affordable energy standard that does not stop the increase in carbon emissions from power plants and prolongs the operation of coal plants.

Twenty-two states are now suing the federal government, arguing that it prolongs US dependence. UU. From the power of coal and obstructs states that seek a cleaner generation of electricity.

"The coal lobbyists and climate deniers who run the Trump administration wrote every word of this illegal and dangerous rule,"Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, one of the state authorities who led the lawsuit, argued.

In November, the Environmental Protection Agency took Trump's plan one step further by announcing that he wants to reverse coal plant waste regulations, generating fears that small US communities. UU. Be more vulnerable to adverse health effects.

4. IG says that the State Department pointed to employees about their ethnicity

The inspector general of the State Department issued a report in November that he found an employee of the Department She was unduly removed from office by officials because of her ethnicity, her perceived political opinions and her previous role in the Obama administration.

Sahar Nowrouzzadeh is a State Department security specialist who was born in Connecticut but whose parents emigrated from Iran. The report found that employees in the administration had circulated conservative articles with false claims that she was born in Iran and was a "Muslim spy." Nowrouzzadeh was demoted by the department under the guidance of the United States special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, who denied that the decision was based on his background. But the IG drew a different conclusion and recommended discipline for several high-ranking officials of the state department.

The report is the second of the IG on the issue of political reprisals. An earlier report published in August found that two Trump-appointed officials had routinely belittled career employees for their perceived political opinions and their work for the previous administration.

5. Trump cuts the US refugee limit UU.

Trump has made immigration reduction a central focus of his presidency and reelection campaign. TThe number of refugees admitted to the United States has reached record lows since he took office. In fiscal year 2019, 30,000 refugees were admitted to the country, a record low. And the State Department announced in September that it will limit the number of refugees allowed in the country in 2020 to 18,000, the lowest number since the resettlement program was created in 1980.

The Trump administration also granted states and counties the right to block any resettlement of refugees within their jurisdiction.

Authorities said there are too many cases for courts and agents to handle. "The overwhelming portfolio of orders is completely unsustainable and must be addressed before we accept a large number of refugees, "a White House statement said.

6. Middle East peace summit in Bahrain

Trump's plan to negotiate a peace agreement between Palestinians and Israelis has repeatedly stalled since he took office. In February 2017, Trump stood with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and promised: "We will be working on it very, very diligently."

He put his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, on the case. Since then, Kushner has traveled to the region several times.

The Trump administration has presented a $ 50 billion economic plan to end the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. In June, Kushner opened a two-day conference in Bahrain to gather support for the plan, which expects donor nations and investors to contribute funds for projects in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as in Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

The White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, speaking at the Peace to Prosperity conference in Manama, Bahrain (File: Brochure through Reuters)

Palestinian leaders rejected the plan and boycotted the conference, accusing it of pro-Israel bias after He closed his consulate in Jerusalem and ordered the closure of the Palestinian mission in Washington, DC. In early 2019, the United States cut all aid to the Palestinian territories.

Critics say that Kushner's attempt to decide economic priorities first, while initially neglecting politics, ignores the realities of the conflict.

The political part of the peace plan has not been released.

7. Push South Korea to China

The United States has maintained troops in South Korea since the ceasefire between North Korea and South Korea in 1953. In 1991, Washington and Seoul signed the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which establishes how the two countries cover costs associated with the protection of the Korean peninsula.

The SMA was scheduled to expire at the end of 2019 and, according to reports, Trump took the opportunity to increase the price. In August 2019, Trump tweeted that South Korea was not paying its fair share. In November, talks between the two countries about the distribution of cargo were interrupted after the United States reportedly requested five times the amount of Seoul to keep US troops there. That same week, South Korea signed an agreement with China for further military cooperation, pushing a close US ally toward an American adversary.

8. Conflicts of interest problems

Trump, a former businessman, often compares the operation of the government with the operation of a business. But he has been repeatedly criticized for using his position as president to promote his business, many of which bear his name on them.

In September, the U.S. Air Force UU. It was under scrutiny after it was revealed that the crews had stayed at Trump's Scottish complex on Turnberry during the stops, ignoring the cheaper options. An investigation of the Pentagon concluded that the stays were within the guidelines.

In October, another report emerged that he was pressuring to hold the G7 summit at his golf resort in Doral, Florida. Trump canceled the plan after a significant violent reaction, but he was baffled about why it was so important. "He was willing to do this for free," Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting.

He used the meeting to criticize what he calls, "this false emoluments clause," an article in the United States constitution that prohibits the president from accepting gifts or "emoluments,quot; from foreign leaders while in office.

In July, a federal appeals court dismissed a case of emoluments against him that argued that the profits from his hotel in Washington were a violation of the clause.

9. Trump signs Hong Kong legislation

The Thanksgiving holiday in the United States is a good time for presidential administrations to bury the news. In November, Trump took advantage of the holiday to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Law. The legislation, passed by Congress, followed months of mass protests in favor of democracy that shook the Chinese government. The legislation threatens to prohibit the entry of people who "violate internationally recognized human rights."

Hong Kong protesters prepare to march to foreign consulates in Hong Kong, China (File: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

But the legislation also put Trump in a political situation. It occurred when the United States and China held talks about a possible trade agreement. Beijing said "He seriously interfered with the affairs of Hong Kong, seriously interfered with China's internal affairs and seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations. "Trump said he supported pro-democratic protesters, but China was,quot; a friend. "

The legislation was also passed with veto-proof majorities in both houses of Congress.

10. Debt and deficit grow

As a businessman candidate for the White House in 2016, Trump promised to use his experience to get rid of the national debt "in eight years,quot; if he is elected.

But as president, the national debt of the United States has skyrocketed.

In January 2017, when Trump took office, the debt was around $ 19 billion. As of December 2019, that total is just over $ 23 billion, an increase of 21 percent. The federal deficit continues to grow with massive spending on the US military. UU. That causes a large part of him.

In 2019, the deficit was the largest in seven years and an even larger one was projected in 2020. Trump promised that a tax cut in 2017 would help pay off the debt and deficit as the economy improved.