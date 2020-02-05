Home Entertainment 2020 amfAR New York City Gala: see every look as the stars...

2020 amfAR New York City Gala: see every look as the stars arrive

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Make an entry with Erika Jayne's ShoeDazzle Christmas collection
%MINIFYHTML3bdfefcd12e7b2492ff9c0064980e3f711% %MINIFYHTML3bdfefcd12e7b2492ff9c0064980e3f712%

New York Fashion Week is back!

Each year, the amfAR Gala New York starts a series of fashion week events packed with stars in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, celebrities gathered on Cipriani Wall Street for the annual benefits gala, which highlights those who have been making an important contribution to the fight against HIV / AIDS. This year's event is ready to honor Magnet, Marc Glimcher Y Matthew Lopez, with musical performances of Charlie Puth Y Sofi Tukker.

%MINIFYHTML3bdfefcd12e7b2492ff9c0064980e3f713%%MINIFYHTML3bdfefcd12e7b2492ff9c0064980e3f714%

Event chairs for the 2020 gala include supermodel Lily AldridgeOscar winner Adrien BrodyBravo & # 39; s Andy CohenDJ Diploas well as supermodel Heidi klum, Attitude star Billy porterand designer Michael Kors.

%MINIFYHTML3bdfefcd12e7b2492ff9c0064980e3f715% %MINIFYHTML3bdfefcd12e7b2492ff9c0064980e3f716%

Now that some of the best models and stars like it Coco Rocha Y Elsa Hosk We have all come to the red carpet for the event, we show you all the fashionable moments of the special list of the special night.

You can see all the celebrity arrivals in the gallery below!

Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock

Diplo

A blank vision! Diplo Maintains its yee-haw aesthetic at the amfAR gala with a crisp white outfit and a matching cowboy hat.

Elsa Hosk, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Jamie McCarthy / amfAR / Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

In the mirror! The supermodel brings fun with a holographic purple strapless dress.

Heidi Klum, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock

Heidi klum

The supermodel illuminates the room with a bright blue strapless dress.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Michael Loccisano / WireImage

Jazzelle Zanaughtti

No thorns on these roses! The model illuminates the red carpet with her vibrant floral embroidered dress. The touch of red, lace and feather boa makes the piece stand out even more!

Coco Rocha, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images

Coco Rocha

Perfectly pink! The supermodel skips the typical dress for something more fun: an awesome jumpsuit with ruffles and exaggerated lace.

Maya Henry, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images

Maya Henry

Everything is in the details. The black dress of the 19-year-old girl shines in gold with its striking embroidery.

Charlie Puth, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Charlie Puth

Puth is playing all the right notes with her vibrant blue suit.

Zac Posen, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images

Zac Posen

The fashion designer shows that you can make a statement with a classic set.

Zhavia Ward, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images

Zhavia neighborhood

All eyes are on the singer, who dazzles with an electrifying power suit. The complete eye pattern is everything.

Brigette Lundy-Paine, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Michael Loccisano / WireImage

Brigette Lundy-Paine

The 25-year-old star looks great effortlessly in a colorful pantsuit, shiny silver buttons and eccentric shoes.

Rachel Hilbert, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images

Rachel Hilbert

A little black dress is very useful, especially when you are in the fashion week season.

Be sure to return to E! News for the latest updates of fashion week.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©