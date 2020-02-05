2020 amfAR New York City Gala: see every look as the stars arrive

New York Fashion Week is back!
Each year, the amfAR Gala New York starts a series of fashion week events packed with stars in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, celebrities gathered on Cipriani Wall Street for the annual benefits gala, which highlights those who have been making an important contribution to the fight against HIV / AIDS. This year's event is ready to honor Magnet, Marc Glimcher Y Matthew Lopez, with musical performances of Charlie Puth Y Sofi Tukker.
Event chairs for the 2020 gala include supermodel Lily AldridgeOscar winner Adrien BrodyBravo & # 39; s Andy CohenDJ Diploas well as supermodel Heidi klum, Attitude star Billy porterand designer Michael Kors.
Now that some of the best models and stars like it Coco Rocha Y Elsa Hosk We have all come to the red carpet for the event, we show you all the fashionable moments of the special list of the special night.
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Diplo
A blank vision! Diplo Maintains its yee-haw aesthetic at the amfAR gala with a crisp white outfit and a matching cowboy hat.
Jamie McCarthy / amfAR / Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
In the mirror! The supermodel brings fun with a holographic purple strapless dress.
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Heidi klum
The supermodel illuminates the room with a bright blue strapless dress.
Michael Loccisano / WireImage
Jazzelle Zanaughtti
No thorns on these roses! The model illuminates the red carpet with her vibrant floral embroidered dress. The touch of red, lace and feather boa makes the piece stand out even more!
Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images
Coco Rocha
Perfectly pink! The supermodel skips the typical dress for something more fun: an awesome jumpsuit with ruffles and exaggerated lace.
Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images
Maya Henry
Everything is in the details. The black dress of the 19-year-old girl shines in gold with its striking embroidery.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Charlie Puth
Puth is playing all the right notes with her vibrant blue suit.
Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images
Zac Posen
The fashion designer shows that you can make a statement with a classic set.
Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images
Zhavia neighborhood
All eyes are on the singer, who dazzles with an electrifying power suit. The complete eye pattern is everything.
Michael Loccisano / WireImage
Brigette Lundy-Paine
The 25-year-old star looks great effortlessly in a colorful pantsuit, shiny silver buttons and eccentric shoes.
Ryan Emberley / amfAR / Getty Images
Rachel Hilbert
A little black dress is very useful, especially when you are in the fashion week season.
