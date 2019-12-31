Zachary Levi will become federal agent for the drama of Guantanamo Bay

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Assuming the role of federal agent Neil Buckland, the & # 39; Shazam! & # 39; The actor will join characters like Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster in & # 39; Prisoner 760 & # 39; from Kevin Macdonald.

"Shazam!"star Zachary Levi He is becoming a federal agent to appear in the legal thriller of Guantanamo Bay in the real life of director Kevin Macdonald.

The actor has registered to join Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie FosterY Shailene woodley in "Prisoner 760", based on the" Diario de Guantanamo, "the memoirs of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was held for years without charge or trial in the famous US military detention camp in Cuba.

Foster and Woodley will play Slahi's defense lawyers, Nancy Hollander and Teri Duncan, who discover a powerful conspiracy while helping him seek justice, with the help of military prosecutor Lt. Stuart Couch, played by Cumberbatch.

Levi has been chosen as Couch's old friend, federal agent Neil Buckland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production is currently underway in South Africa.