YouTube announces a 10-part documentary about Justin Bieber's fall in January

# Roommates Justin Bieber is starting 2020 in a big way, as his fans will have intimate access to his life courtesy of YouTube. YouTube has just officially announced its 10-part documentary about Justin's life, and the episodes are only a few weeks away.

After the announcement that he has a new single and new tour dates, Justin Bieber is taking things even further by giving his fans a long documentary that tells his life. "Justin Bieber: Seasons,quot; is the first docuseries of YouTube Originals. You can remember that YouTube is where Justin started on the day, so it's a full circle moment.

Speaking about the next project, Justin said the following:

“When I started, YouTube provided me with a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this trip. "

Susanne Daniels, global director of original content for YouTube, had similar ideas about the documentary:

"Justin Bieber's courage as an artist is truly admirable and we are grateful that he continues to share his inspiring story on YouTube. While we aspire to highlight authentic struggles and real-life triumphs in our YouTube originals, we are delighted to add this special project to our list 2020 ".

The 10-part docuseries fall on YouTube on Monday, January 27th at 12 PM / ET and 9 AM / PT.

