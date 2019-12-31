Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Carlos Ghosn flees from Japan to Lebanon

The former Nissan president has returned to Lebanon, apparently after fleeing Japan, where he was expected to be tried next year on charges of financial irregularities. It is another dramatic turn in the story of a man who was once a senior automotive executive.

A Lebanese newspaper reported that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon in a private plane from Turkey. In a statement, published this morning, he said "he would no longer be held hostage by a manipulated Japanese justice system."

"I have not fled from justice, I have escaped injustice and political persecution," he added.

The circumstances under which he left Japan were unclear. He had paid a bail of $ 9 million, he had been asked to hand over his passport and the authorities watched him closely.

Background: Mr. Ghosn, the architect of Nissan's alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, has been accused by the Japanese authorities of not reporting their compensation and transferring personal financial losses to Nissan. He has firmly maintained his innocence.