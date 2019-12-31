WWE: Rusev, Liv Morgan destroy raw wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley | News news

%MINIFYHTML60adedad9f5fce08ea843356e0c180499% %MINIFYHTML60adedad9f5fce08ea843356e0c1804910%

Bobby Lashley's raw wedding with Lana was not the romantic occasion that neither party expected it to be

Lana and Bobby Lashley's raw wedding was completely destroyed by the surprise appearances of Rusev and Liv Morgan.

The ceremony actually began as expected, despite the chants of Rusev Day, but things began to crumble quickly when the officiant arrived at the part where any man or woman should "talk now or shut up forever."

The first to arrive was Lana's first husband, who was quickly dispatched by Lashley. Next was Lashley's first wife, who caught a bouquet in the face of The Ravishing Russian. And then, after the increasingly hurried officiant asked for the third time if anyone opposed, Morgan reappeared.

The former Riott Squad member was off the screen for a while after a vote that he would return and "be real,quot;: that reality is apparently a relationship with Lana, with whom she initially begged to reconsider her marriage decision before of a full-scale full on the ground.

And then, when it seemed that the wedding could finally happen, the giant cake separated to reveal Rusev, who absolutely destroyed Lashley while Lana watched before Morgan pushed his face into the cake.

Randy Orton matched AJ Styles with his trademark RKO after faking an injury initially

A Viper strike textbook by Orton in Styles

Randy Orton delivered a passionate speech to the Raw crowd in which he informed them about the seriousness of the knee injury he suffered in a recent show at home, stating that he could see him lose WrestleMania.

His most likely opponent in that event, AJ Styles, came to hear the words for himself when Orton spoke of a knee problem that could even end his career.

Styles even kicked one of Orton's crutches, but his sense of security was completely false, as the Viper struck with another RKO out of nowhere, his knee seemingly fine.

Samoa Joe has been involved in Kevin Owens' war with Seth Rollins and the AoP

Joe and Owens join forces

The continued dominance of the improvised faction of Seth Rollins with the AoP has led to the formation of a unique union between Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

Joe and Owens have been perennial occupants of the gray area between the face and heel, but in recent weeks they have joined in their contempt shared by Kingslayer and Co.

Last night, the five men were involved in a fierce separation fight as tensions between them approached their peak.

Raw this week was the last piece of WWE programming in Sky Sports, lowering the curtain of a 30-year partnership between the two brands. Sky Sports would like to thank all our loyal WWE fans for following the world of sports entertainment with us for the past three decades.