Will the Cowboys fire Jason Garrett? The coach's drama continues in Dallas

What are the Cowboys doing with Jason Garrett? That is the big question in Dallas, and there seems to be no clear answer.

The Cowboys closed the year with a great victory over the Redskins in their season finale, but the playoffs were lost after the Eagles defeated the Giants to capture the East NFC crown. Since the clock set zero on Sunday, it has been a matter of when, no yes, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would fire Garrett.

As of Tuesday afternoon, however, Garrett remains the team coach. After 10 seasons with Garrett at the helm, is Jones ready to start over? Or will he stay with Garrett despite a disappointing 8-8 campaign?

Here are the latest league reports while Garrett waits for his destiny:

News, updates on Jason Garrett's status with Cowboys

– Garrett met with Jones and his son Stephen, who is the executive vice president of Dallas, on Monday after the last regular season game of the Cowboys, but members of the media were told no official decisions it would be done that day

– After Monday's meeting, Garrett spoke with Jerry and Stephen Jones again on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. That conversation ended without any resolution too.

– David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports Garrett will have another discussion with Jerry and Stephen Jones before determining Garrett's future with the organization. It is not clear when the next meeting will take place.

– The expectation remains that Garrett and the Cowboys eventually separate, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the veteran NFL reporter notes that the franchise operates as a family. This could only become more difficult the longer Jones allows it to be delayed.

– Important date worth noting: Garrett's contract expires on January 14.