What to look at in 2020

From the highly anticipated store posts to the expected sequels, here are a series of movies that will provide fun entertainment in the next 12 months.

Up News Info –

One of the reasons why 2020 looks exciting is a lot of anticipated movies that will be released this year. For some major projects, emotion has accumulated months throughout 2019, as they have been teased long before they are ready to reach theaters. Meanwhile, others seem promising and have drawn attention with great talents involved behind and in front of the cameras.

These images come in a wide range of selections, from high octane action movies to animated movies that are suitable for all ages. Having so many options, it's easy for someone to get lost when they find which one they like. To help movie fans choose which title to watch among the group, Up News Info offers a guide to selected films for each genre in 2020.

1. The creator of suspense Paramount Pictures / Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema These are some of the options for thinkers. With Blake Lively to the head "The rhythm section"It's a revenge drama that promises some heavy actions. If you're looking to exercise your brain even more"Beginning"Christopher Nolan is guaranteed to challenge his comprehension skills with some plot twists to the"Start"On the other hand," The Sopranos "movie prequel"The many saints of Newark"It will take you to a gloomy world of gangsters that is full of suspense and betrayal. Similar movies include"The woman at the window","Infinite"Y"Still water" among others.

2. The friendly family Universal Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures Because going out to the movies is one of the fun ways to spend time with the family, production studios ensure that cinemas don't lack options for these PG rated movies. A departure from his Marvel days, Robert Downey Jr. change his compatriots Avenger with some talking animals for an adventurous journey in the film adaptation of Doctor Dolittle Hugh Lofting story. The live action version of Disney in its popular classic animation "Mulan"It presents a heroic and enriching story, while singing trolls in the sequel to the 2016 animated musical movie"Trolls","Trolls World Tour"It will surely delight the hearts of the public. Other options include"The call of nature","soul"Y"Jungle cruise" among others.

3. The disturbing Sony Pictures / 20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures Hold your seats tightly because these photos are not easy to scare. With a new cast, the new installment of "Grudge (2020)"revives the vindictive ghost that has given the public a restless dream with the previous films. Kristen Stewartstarred vehicle "Submarine"It represents the terror a submarine team faces from a mysterious entity or force without escape. Meanwhile"A peaceful place"who has introduced creatures that hunt for sound returns with"A quiet place Part II", which once again puts the Abbot in danger with new threats. Other films that will evoke the same feelings include"The turn","The invisible man"Y"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It".

4. The moving heart Warner Bros. Pictures / Paramount Pictures These are the movies that will take you to an emotional roller coaster. Based on the Tony Award-winning musical of the same title created by Lin-Manuel Miranda"In the heights"It takes up the issue of gentrification set in the Hispanic-American neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City."The Chicago 7 trial"It highlights the struggles for justice, particularly during the conspiracy trial of the royal group called Chicago Seven. For romantic souls, Steven Spielberg's interpretation of the Broadway musical"West side story"It's a perfect choice with a story about lovers crossed by the stars. Other dramatic movies to watch are"What about Love","Downhill"Y"The way back".

5. The tingling MGM / 20th Century Fox / Orion Pictures Looking for good laughs? Check out these comedies that present familiar faces with fresh stories. In "Legally Blonde 3", ex queen of romcom, Reese witherspoon, repeats one of her beloved characters like Elle Woods, who "will embark on the journey of a hero like her" in the original film. "Free boy" features "dead Pool"star Ryan Reynolds as a different kind of hero in a world of video games. Having captivated women's hearts with their recent action movies, Keanu Reeves returns as half of the characters in the title in "Bill and Ted face the music"Represented as middle-aged men with monotonous life, the duo suddenly has the task of creating a song that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe."Bad trip"protagonist Tiffany Haddish, Kristen Wiig& # 39; s "Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar"Y"Coming to america"They are also among other comedies that will be released this year.