What Premier League trends emerged in this decade? The | Soccer news

Objectives, English players, youth, influences, improvements, transfers, mishaps, mastery, results and VAR in an exhaustive analysis of the trends of the decade.







Manchester dominated the decade with seven league titles between the two powerful clubs, but what were the trends behind the successes and failures?

Goals on the rise

There was a record high of 1,072 goals last season and it seems that this proportion will reach new heights this term, a trajectory that has been ongoing since 2015/16, except for a bump in 2017/18.

One of the most consistent trends has been a seasonal decrease in shots from outside the area, suggesting that teams increasingly retain possession and are patient, to obtain clearer scoring opportunities.

Shots from a closer range have clearly contributed to high accuracy shooting throughout the division, with almost half of all shots reaching the target this season, eight percent more than a decade ago.

English revival

This season has also seen a resurgence in English players who are given game time after almost reaching a low decade in the last season.

In the previous 10 campaigns, Everton has delivered the most minutes to English players, followed by Tottenham, West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Southampton.

This season, Burnley, Sheffield United and Southampton are leading the way, but the growing English trend comes from greater representation in Manchester United and Chelsea, compared to the minimum numbers in Arsenal and Manchester City.

Youth revolution

The average age of the initial line-ups reached its highest point during the winning season of Chelsea's most recent title in 2016/17, but the teams have become younger and younger since then, reaching a minimum of a decade of 26 and Nine months this season.

Influence of Klopp and Guardiola

It would be impossible to ignore the influence of coaches Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in the English game, with career styles, pressure and possession infiltrated in many other important teams since their arrival.

Manchester City moved to a new level in 2017/18, trying on average more than 740 per game. The chart below reveals how other important clubs, with the exception of Manchester United, seemed to follow suit.

The decade also ends with an unprecedented dominance on the table. Guardiola led City to a record 100 points two seasons ago, while the gradual reconstruction of Liverpool culminated in a 97-point run as runner-up last season.

The chart below provides additional evidence of the impact of Guardiola, finishing 19 points at the top of the table two years ago, before the Klopp side narrowed the gap to a point in the last term and entered the new year in the pole position

Improvement

According to the seasonal returns of the league, only two clubs have had a notable improvement in the Premier League in the last 10 years: Leicester and Liverpool.

The Foxes have a much higher rate of improvement, but they missed the first four seasons while competing in the Championship.

Liverpool's improvement rate has been much lower, largely due to the beginning of the decade at a higher level, but it also spans the entire decade and marks advances to win the Champions League and, potentially, a first league title in 30 years

Transfer of expenses

This decade produced an exponential increase in transfer spending, reaching a record of £ 1.95bn in 2017/18 before stabilizing at around £ 1.4bn in the following campaign. But, this season, that total has already been matched, with the winter window open.

VAR impact

VAR has caused controversy and polarized opinions, but its effect on the amount of penalties and red cards awarded has been minimal.

We have already seen that the goals are being scored at the same pace as last season, although so far Stockley Park scored 22 as offside.

On average, there have been fewer penalties this season compared to the last one, and no change in the amount of red cards that were brandished after three seasons of historic lows.

The results suggest that VAR has focused on its mission, intervening only in clear and obvious cases and helping to make the right decisions.