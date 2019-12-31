West Brom prepares to sign Matheus Pereira in a permanent agreement | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd360ac4bb373f7dcde47f7be40fd2d3c9% %MINIFYHTMLd360ac4bb373f7dcde47f7be40fd2d3c10%

Watch West Brom vs Leeds live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145) starting at 5 p.m. on New Year's Day; The start is at 5:15 p.m.





The head of West Brom, Slaven Bilic, says that the Lisbon Sporting loan, Matheus Pereira, has done "more than enough,quot; to win a permanent deal

West Brom will make Matheus Pereira's loan contract permanent, and Chief Slaven Bilic states that the Brazilian has done "more than enough,quot; to prove his worth.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Baggies on a one-season loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, producing 10 assists and finding the net five times as well.

And since the club has the option to sign the end permanently, Bilic intends to activate that clause as soon as the January transfer window opens.

"It should happen as he likes it here, he loves it here," said Slaven Bilic. "It has been found here and it feels very important.

"We love him, he loves us. He is important to us, we are important to him."

"We have a choice and, of course, we will activate it as soon as possible because he has done more than enough to make sure he is a great player for us."

W Brom vs Leeds Live

& # 39; Diangana situation out of our hands & # 39;

However, Bilic remains less confident about the future of Grady Diangana, who has a West Ham loan for the entire season.

The 21-year-old player, who is expected to miss the clash of the first level New Year's Day Championship against Leeds due to injury, live in Sky Sports Football, could be remembered after the appointment of David Moyes as Hammers manager.

Bilic admits that while he would love to keep the attacking midfielder at the club, he acknowledges that the situation is out of reach.

"For someone so young, he has quickly become an important player on a team disputing a massive prize," said Bilic.

"Feeling that pressure and coping with it is something incredible: it's great for him and it's good for us."

"He loves it here and, in the long run, it's great for West Ham United with the plan for him to stay with us throughout the season."

"But now that they have changed their manager, we don't know what will happen, but we hope it stays. It is out of our hands, but we are doing our best."

