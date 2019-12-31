Wendy Williams says she "can't wait,quot; to return to her talk show despite the excellent vacation with loved ones!

%MINIFYHTMLd026f983a8031e135aab6394a1c8bbdb9% %MINIFYHTMLd026f983a8031e135aab6394a1c8bbdb10%

Wendy Williams is someone who really loves her job, which is why she doesn't fear the end of her mini vacation. It's the opposite, really!

He had a good time with his family in Miami during the holidays, but now, he is apparently very excited to return to his talk show!

The host made it clear that she already misses her job and looks forward to the great return from New York.

She told all this in a post that showed a picture of her at Miami International Airport.

Alongside this, she wrote: "Thank you Miami, but I can't wait to get home!"

Wendy spent Christmas with her loved one in Miami, something she really needed in the middle of the divorce.

He continued to tell his followers that "I am very strange to do the program and my routine." The family is great, but bye! I'm in the living room trying to find out who has the best food for the soul for New Year's Day. In my culture, certain foods on ESE day represent health and money. Do you know this 1800 tradition?

The star's followers rushed to interact with her, answering her question and adding other fun data of her own.

It makes sense that Wendy wants to start the new decade well!

After all, 2019 was not exactly the best year of his life, so starting over is what he really needs.

As you know, his marriage to Kevin Hunter ended after more than two decades!

The presenter of the talk show filed for divorce after learning that her husband had not only cheated on her but had even made her lifelong lover pregnant!



