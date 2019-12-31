We classify all the Golden Globes hosts

Believe it or not, the Golden Globes that have a host is a relatively new development.

Since Hollywood Foreign Press began its awards program in 1944, at the time it was only to honor the film, television arrived in 1957, the Golden Globes ceremony went without hosts until the 1990s. In 1994, actors John Larroquette Y Janine Turner He became the first host at the 52nd annual ceremony. When Larroquette starred The John Larroquette showTurner was in North exposure. The ceremony did not have a host again until 2010 when Ricky Gervais He began his three year period. Tina Fey Y Amy Poehler picked up the baton for 2013-2015, Gervais returned in 2016, Jimmy Fallon directed in 2017, Seth Meyers in 2018 and Andy Samberg Y Sandra Oh They were cohosts in 2019.

Now, Gervais is back at the helm for the 2020 awards, the 77th ceremony.