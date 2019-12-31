We classify all the Golden Globes hosts

Believe it or not, the Golden Globes that have a host is a relatively new development.
Since Hollywood Foreign Press began its awards program in 1944, at the time it was only to honor the film, television arrived in 1957, the Golden Globes ceremony went without hosts until the 1990s. In 1994, actors John Larroquette Y Janine Turner He became the first host at the 52nd annual ceremony. When Larroquette starred The John Larroquette showTurner was in North exposure. The ceremony did not have a host again until 2010 when Ricky Gervais He began his three year period. Tina Fey Y Amy Poehler picked up the baton for 2013-2015, Gervais returned in 2016, Jimmy Fallon directed in 2017, Seth Meyers in 2018 and Andy Samberg Y Sandra Oh They were cohosts in 2019.
Now, Gervais is back at the helm for the 2020 awards, the 77th ceremony.
Each presenter had their own ups and downs, which happens with any awards program. Some people, well, are better at working in this very specific crowd on list A.
Note: The duos were classified together, and the hosts who served several years in the position were classified by their performances in general, not by each year. That said, check out our ranking below!
6. John Larroquette and Janine Turner (1994)
You don't see people regretting the days when John Larroquette and Janine Turner were hosts. It was in the 1990s. The hosting concerts were different then. Sometimes, matching two stars doesn't always work …
5. Jimmy Fallon (2017)
Tonight's show The host knows how to make a grand opening that will surely go viral. He delivered with him La La Land scene inspired with the return of Strange things& # 39; Barb (Shannon Purser) and a singer Kit Harington. Jimmy Fallon operated the tele-a-pointer that came down at the beginning of his monologue with its characteristic charm. When he regained his speech, he wasted no time in becoming political, which is not his forte.
4. Seth Meyers (2018)
the Late at night The host was tasked with managing the program in a world of accusations following Harvey Weinstein and made sure to touch the advent of Time & # 39; s Up and #MeToo, including the mockery of being a man presenting the program. Thanks to years as the weekend update anchor in Saturday night liveMeyers is an expert in delivery and handles topical jokes with ease.
3. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (2019)
After his chemistry was undeniable as presenters at the Emmy, Brooklyn nine and nine star Andy Samberg and Killing EvaSandra Oh took the reins as a hostess. Oh, known for her dramatic work, she was more than capable and a game to handle the comedy that comes along with the presentation of a show. The Golden Globes is the perfect place to have a duo like this. Now, someone chose Oh and Samberg in a comedy together!
2. Ricky Gervais (2010-2012, 2016, 2020)
There is a reason why Ricky Gervais is still being asked to host the Golden Globes. He appeals to a broad spectrum of the audience at the show and at home. Gervais is not afraid to "go there,quot; with his jokes. Sometimes you can go too far, but that's the fun of having a presenter at an awards show.
1. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2013-2015)
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler exhibited their undeniable chemistry and their friendship of years in the Golden Globes after spending years in SNL& # 39; Weekend Update desk together. They only work. It seems effortless. Their comedy is not always so current, but they always bring fun. They are the gold standard of the hosts.
