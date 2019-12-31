Wayne Rooney will make his Derby County debut against Barnsley | Soccer news

Watch Derby vs. Barnsley live at the Sky Sports Main Event starting at 7pm on Thursday, January 2. The start is at 7.45pm.





Wayne Rooney joined Derby County after leaving DC United earlier this year

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu revealed that Wayne Rooney could face Barnsley after the Rams finished a seven-game winless race by beating Charlton 2-1 in Pride Park.

Rooney is eligible to face the Tykes on Thursday, January 2, and Cocu hinted that the former England captain is likely to be in the initial lineup.

He watched from the shelter while Derby recorded his first victory since November 23 and now Cocu can call Rooney for the first 2020 game with Krystian Bielik and Tom Lawrence suspended.

Derby vs Barnsley Live

Cocu said: "If a player with Rooney's qualities, career and experience (is available) you have to be very happy and happy that he is here, so I don't need a suspension to consider him in the first honest XI.

"He's fit, he can start, but he will need some games. The expectations will be high when he starts playing, but we have to give him some games to increase his minutes and get into the team."

"So it may not be perfect from the beginning, but it is important that you join the team as soon as possible so that we have some form in our team."

