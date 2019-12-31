Watch Millie Bobby Brown, 7, sing to someone like you from Adele

A lot can change in a decade.
With the new year on the horizon, many celebrities are turning to social networks to share their test stories, successes and adventures over the past decade. One of those celebrities is Strange things revelation star Millie Bobby Brown who has a very interesting perspective of the last ten years. She went from being a pretty and brave 7-year-old girl to a full-fledged international star in just a few years.
Millie took Instagram to share her thoughts on her trip so far and in the process gave fans a fun glimpse of herself singing Adele& # 39; Someone Like You & # 39; almost ten years a day.
"At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. I went to school. It made my class listen to me sing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," he shared. "You probably don't even think about where you would be at the end of the decade. This video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 years old and I was completely obsessed with @adele and still completely obsessed. No changes. This decade has changed life, as seriously."
The actress cannot believe her luck, and has definitely had a lot in recent years since this video was taken. In fact, 2019 was also a year that changed the life of his life, career and brand. Something he is not only aware of, but also remains extraordinarily grateful.
"I found my passion in 2013 when I learned that I loved being in front of the camera. In 2014-2015 I begged the casting agents to believe in me," he continued. "At the end of 2015, Carmen Cuba, the Duffer Bros, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, but especially @netflix, believed in me. From there, I have been around the world knowing them all. I met the most genuine people. I grew up and I learned many things. I will soon be 16 years old and I can say with confidence that I am living my dreams. This is what I want for each young person at this time. Thank you all for all your support. I love you forever. "
Greetings to an even brighter next decade, Millie!
