Watch Millie Bobby Brown, 7, sing to someone like you from Adele

A lot can change in a decade.

With the new year on the horizon, many celebrities are turning to social networks to share their test stories, successes and adventures over the past decade. One of those celebrities is Strange things revelation star Millie Bobby Brown who has a very interesting perspective of the last ten years. She went from being a pretty and brave 7-year-old girl to a full-fledged international star in just a few years.

Millie took Instagram to share her thoughts on her trip so far and in the process gave fans a fun glimpse of herself singing Adele& # 39; Someone Like You & # 39; almost ten years a day.

"At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. I went to school. It made my class listen to me sing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," he shared. "You probably don't even think about where you would be at the end of the decade. This video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 years old and I was completely obsessed with @adele and still completely obsessed. No changes. This decade has changed life, as seriously."