Watch Jennifer Lopez's first interview with the Golden Globes with E!

It's been more than two decades since Jennifer Lopez He received a Golden Globe nomination.
Her first assent came in 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Acting by an actress in a category of Film (Musical or Comedy) for her role in Selena. She also made history with acting. According to VarietyLopez became the first Latin actress to earn $ 1 million for a role in a movie.
"For me, although that's great, it's never about that for me," he said when asked about his salary at the 55th annual awards ceremony. "For me, it's more about doing a great job and being able to work with the best people … I feel like I found oil this year."
Still, he acknowledged that breaking this barrier was a "big problem."
"I am very proud to be here representing Latinos that way," added Lopez, who wore a green and purple Valentino dress that year. "It's a great thing."
Lopez is now nominated for her second Golden Globe Award. She is in the best acting of an actress in a supporting role in any movie category for her role in Hustlers. Of course, fans will have to watch the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020 to see if the trophy is taken home.
Until then, enjoy a trip along the path of memories and watch your first Golden Globes interview with E!
Look at our Golden Globes: the internal guide of E! Special this Thursday at 11 p.m. for a preview of Globes. And don't miss the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT!