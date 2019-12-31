Watch Jennifer Lopez's first interview with the Golden Globes with E!

It's been more than two decades since Jennifer Lopez He received a Golden Globe nomination.

Her first assent came in 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Acting by an actress in a category of Film (Musical or Comedy) for her role in Selena. She also made history with acting. According to VarietyLopez became the first Latin actress to earn $ 1 million for a role in a movie.

"For me, although that's great, it's never about that for me," he said when asked about his salary at the 55th annual awards ceremony. "For me, it's more about doing a great job and being able to work with the best people … I feel like I found oil this year."

Still, he acknowledged that breaking this barrier was a "big problem."

"I am very proud to be here representing Latinos that way," added Lopez, who wore a green and purple Valentino dress that year. "It's a great thing."