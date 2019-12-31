Watch Alex Rodriguez reflect on an incredible year with Jennifer Lopez

2019 was a good year for the future Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez It is taking time to reflect on its last year before the new decade arrives. The former professional baseball player turned to YouTube to post a touching video documenting his incredible 2019, and of course, his love with Jennifer Lopez was the star's highlight. "It has been a year of beautiful memories and surprises," the video began.

The video begins with a sweet surprise that gave Jennifer to have Chip Gaines Y Joanna Gaines Renovate your new house. Jennifer was crying for the sweet gift of her love. "It's the best gift I've had in my life," he shared. "I am very excited."

Alex shared many intimate moments in the video. Including watching Jennifer rehearse for the 2019 GRAMMYS and attending the Oscars together. Of course, it would not have been an adequate summary of 2019 unless it included a video of its proposal on a beach in the Bahamas.