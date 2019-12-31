Watch Alex Rodriguez reflect on an incredible year with Jennifer Lopez

2019 was a good year for the future Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez.
Alex Rodriguez It is taking time to reflect on its last year before the new decade arrives. The former professional baseball player turned to YouTube to post a touching video documenting his incredible 2019, and of course, his love with Jennifer Lopez was the star's highlight. "It has been a year of beautiful memories and surprises," the video began.
The video begins with a sweet surprise that gave Jennifer to have Chip Gaines Y Joanna Gaines Renovate your new house. Jennifer was crying for the sweet gift of her love. "It's the best gift I've had in my life," he shared. "I am very excited."
Alex shared many intimate moments in the video. Including watching Jennifer rehearse for the 2019 GRAMMYS and attending the Oscars together. Of course, it would not have been an adequate summary of 2019 unless it included a video of its proposal on a beach in the Bahamas.
While the details of what he said will always remain between them, you can see the moment he knelt and Jennifer's surprise reaction to him when he asked the question. The couple hugged and enjoyed a beautiful sunset and strolled along the beach. "There was simply no indication," Jennifer later shared about the proposal. "Today you woke up so happy, dancing and joking, and I said:" Whatever you are doing, I can have some of that because I need to sleep for a couple more hours ".
This year also marked Jennifer's 50th birthday and the couple had a big explosion in Miami to celebrate the momentous occasion. Alex also reflected on his incredible year in a sweet post on his Instagram.
"What a wonderful year it has been! As 2019 approaches, I feel incredibly grateful and blessed," he wrote. "Looking back at the moment, I can't help but smile from ear to ear. I am very fortunate to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love. Thank you all for following me on this wonderful journey. For the success and happiness continued in 2020! "
It is safe to say that 2019 was one of the books!
