Vic Mensa: "Your favorite rapper is using a ghost writer!"

Several rappers sat down to give their opinion on ghost writing in Hip Hop culture, and according to Vic Mensa, many of the favorite rappers are using them.

"Your favorite rapper is using a ghost writer, and that is because ghost writing is not this capital sin that people have invented, do you know what I say?" He told XXL. "I see it as a collaboration … I think rap becomes a bit problematic in a purist sense, well, because we want rap to be like the real reflection of the life of these artists or from their origin, you know what I mean , reflect the things that are happening on the streets or in the community … So, when someone is giving you a complete song to rap, then it's not really your life, you know? "

The post also spoke with Jim Jones, Jermaine Dupri, Moneybagg Yo, Maino, Yella Beezy and more on the subject … see the clip below.

This happens only days after the interview of Drake Rap Radar, where he denied using ghost writers for his music.

"I pulled my weight when it came to my pen … anyone who knows me knows that my strongest talent is writing," he said.