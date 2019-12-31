VAR: IFAB football lawmakers have not yet discussed the changes in the offside law after the annulled decisions Football news





Norwich striker Teemu Pukki had his goal ruled out by another tight decision out of play

Football lawmakers still have to discuss whether the offside law should be changed, after more than 20 Premier League goals have been discarded offside by video assistant Referees (VAR) this season.

Lukas Brud, general secretary of the Board of the International Football Association (IFAB) has moved to clarify his latest comments on the offside, and insisted he was not criticizing Mike Riley and his officials.

The IFAB is made up of FIFA and the four British associations, and its members may consider submitting proposals to change the laws of the game before the end of the annual general meeting agenda on February 1.

But there have been no radical changes yet.

"The IFAB is not discussing any amendment related to & # 39; Law 11: Offside & # 39; which would change the way it should be applied today," Brud said Sky Sports News.

Lawmakers believe that VAR should not be "too forensic,quot; about offside decisions, and should only be used to override "clear and obvious,quot; mistakes.

Brud said: "Offside decisions have become more complex due to VARs. The expectation now is that these factual decisions must be correct all the time. And where the video evidence clearly shows that a player was in a position offside, then it must be taken offside. "

"But if it's not clear, then the original decision should be upheld. So, if a VAR believes, after using all available tools to identify if a player was offside, they should intervene, we should let them do their job." They are the experts. "

Brud said IFAB would issue guidance on the use of VAR after its AGM on February 29 in Belfast, and moved to clarify that the comments made on Monday were not a criticism of how VAR was implemented in the top league in England.

"My previous comments about the offside were not, in any way, aimed at the way VAR is used in the Premier League," Brud added. "Nor were my comments directed to Mike Riley.

The wolves also had a goal discarded for offside in millimeters in their defeat at Liverpool.

"What we really need to emphasize is that & # 39; clear and obvious & # 39; applies to every situation that is being reviewed by the VAR or the arbitrator.

"In theory, the 1mm offside is out of play, but if a review takes several minutes because the VAR is analyzing a dozen different angles to identify a possible offside situation, then the original decision should be upheld.

"People are trying to be too forensic. We do not seek to improve decisions, but to get rid of clear and obvious mistakes. VAR is still developing and we must make sure we learn and adjust where necessary."