Vanessa Hudgens is flying and flying around 2020 with Dream Getaway

Vanessa Hudgens He can't stop and he won't stop living his best life.

Before saying goodbye to 2019 and greeting a new decade, the actress was able to get away from the lights of Hollywood and enjoy a snowy trip to Switzerland.

In the images published on social networks, the High School Musical alumna gave fans a serious case of FOMO while enjoying snowy mountains, delicious beer and beautiful views that make us see a bright future ahead.

And although her stay at the 7132 Hotel may be coming to an end, the singer could still enjoy some Disney movies according to Instagram Stories.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the last decade. I learned a lot, I grew a lot, I saw a lot and I did a lot," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "Behold, the next decade will be the one we will never forget."