Unknown movie starring Tom Holland loses director Travis Knight

Travis Knight, the director and former rapper is the latest industry figure who retires from Sony's film adaptation of the extremely popular video game series, Unexplored, starring Tom Holland. The deadline reports that programming problems led to Knight's departure.

Reportedly, Holland is still attached to the project, however, as the younger version of the main hero, Nathan Drake, in addition to Mark Wahlberg, who will play Sully. The movie is supposed to be released on December 18, 2020, but it is not clear if the change of director will lead to a later release.

In addition to starring UnexploredHolland will also appear in the next Spider-Man movie that will premiere on July 16, 2021. Previously, Knight sat in the chair of the director for Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee.

He will be the sixth director to retire from the Uncharted project since 2011 when Dan Trachtenberg left him in August. In addition to Knight, Neil Burger, David O. Russell, Seth Gordon and Shawn Levy left the project.

Fans of Uncharted, created by Naughty Dog, follows Nathan Drake as he explores ancient civilizations and ruins to find relics, finding challenges along the way, similar to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones.

As previously reported, Tom joined Unexplored In 2017 and was scheduled to star as a younger version of the protagonist. While Knight's exit from the series was explained as a programming conflict, social media users mentioned possible problems on the set as the real reason.

In addition, some have pointed out Knight's busy schedule. Originally, Knight took his first steps in the entertainment world as a rapper, acting under the name of "Chilly Tee,quot;. Knight recorded a demonstration of five songs, which to this day, Shocklee says is still relevant.

The president of MCA, Bernie Singleton, was interested in the demonstration and then passed it to Hank Shocklee, who agreed to produce his first album with The Bomb Squad. Shocklee said in past interviews that the record came out of nowhere, one of the reasons he never realized.



