Tyrese Gibson accuses Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union of Invading Transgender Child & # 39; s Privacy

The retired basketball player and his actress wife have previously defended their son Zion against the violent reaction to his apparent transition and feminine appearance.

Many praise Dwyane Wade Y Gabrielle Union for being open to your child's sexuality and support despite the violent reaction, but Tyrese Gibson It is not among them. However, their problem apparently does not lie in the unwavering support of the couple for Zion. Instead, he is not disappointed with the couple who shares his son's sexuality with the world.

Tyrese did not mention the names in his deleted Instagram post since then, but made it clear that he referred to the powerful couple after a follower mentioned them in the comments section. In the publication itself, the "2 Fast 2 Furious"Star shared his opinion about having children who are still exploring their sexuality," if they are under 18 … in my opinion, & # 39; publish & # 39; in this regard it makes what you are trying to discover about your personal lifestyle choice YOU … no longer THEY … "

He continued: "Publishing about your [minor child] while trying to explore and discover their lives makes their moment more about YOU than about your child … If I was under 18 trying to discover my sexuality, this It is not for public consumption … Please do not try to search & # 39; I like & # 39; and validation on my back … -Father worried. "

Neither Dwyane nor Gabrielle have responded to Tyrese.

Many people criticized Zion when Gabrielle shared a family photo that showed him wearing long pointed white-painted acrylic nails. However, Dwyane has since defended his son's apparent transition and praised his for expressing his sexuality at such an early age. "First, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old son has much more than me," he said in an interview.

He added: "You can learn something from your children. In my house, man, that is what we are talking about. We talk about making sure that our children, me and my wife see our children. We talk about making sure that our children understand the power in his voice. "