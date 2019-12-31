Home Entertainment Travis Scott talks about his daughter Stormi in a new cover story

Travis Scott talks about his daughter Stormi in a new cover story

Travis Scott has had a couple of epic years, and as part of the XXL Winter edition, the rapper wrote a long open letter where he talked about his daughter, Stormi, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

"I've spent time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a father is better than I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend," Travis wrote. .

