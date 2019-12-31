Travis Scott speaks – says he will always love Kylie Jenner and talks about the new album

Are they or aren't they together again? It's what everyone wants to know about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship. Judging by their last interview, it wouldn't be a surprise if they met.

A recent report revealed that the two are not official, but have spent a lot of time together. They want their daughter to have the best vacation with her two parents present.

Yesterday, Kylie posted a half-naked photo of "doll trap,quot; and Scott seemed to respond indirectly by posting a great message that said "LOL,quot; in his Instagram story.

The rapper spoke with XXL magazine about being the father of his 1-year-old son and his relationship with the mother of his baby.

‘I have spent time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a father is better than I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is like my best friend. She makes life a little easier. It just inspires me and amazes me every day with how it is thinking. Is very crazy. His mother and I came up with the name of Stormi together. I love his mom and I always will. The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without interfering with a million external voices. "

On Friday, Travis launched a collective project with its intimate circle featuring artists such as Sheck Wes and Young Thug called Jack Boys.

He talked about why he decided to get that out.

‘It's just a job done with some of my friends and people with whom I've always made music since day one. It's fun and something endearing and great. It's like waking the minds of people who may not know Don Toliver or people who know Sheck Wes and make them want to know more. "

