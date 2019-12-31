Toya Wright collides with her adorable daughter, trouble reigns, over this failed photo shoot and Tiny Harris chooses aside

Baby Reign Rushing is not here for these Instagram photos, and has made it clear to his mother, Toya Wright, née Johnson.

The one-year-old daughter of businessman Robert Rushing wore a cute pink Nike suit and matching shoes. The little fashionista shook an elegant hairstyle while drinking water.

Reginae Carter's little sister hid her face and even gave her mother a cruel look to say "leave me alone,quot; while trying to take the pictures.

Toya captioned the failed photo shoot: “I have to beg you to take a photo, and this is what I get. She hates it. I have one that loves the camera and another that hates it. 🤣 @reign_beaux ".

Tiny Harris reacted quickly saying: "That face."

A fan told Toya: “I love these photos! Attention … I don't know if this is your deck or not. But fake grass will literally rot the wood underneath. Water cannot drain thoroughly and will cause mold growth, which will rot the wood. Periodically go below and see if there is a white film or growth. If so, spray some antifungal or antimicrobial to stifle growth. "

Another commentator wrote the following: "Her hair is always so well combed,quot; I love how you dress her and fix her hair and allow her to be a girl who is too cute! Not to mention the way you teach her and you're raising her 👏😍💙 ".

This sponsor told the mother / daughter duo: "Hahaha, I'm coming to find Reign and don't get mad when you see her posing with Lay Lay. The aunt got a trick Lol @toyajohnson."

A fourth comment said: "They don't like it at all. The same with mine 🤣😂. She likes it, here you go, you wanted a picture, now you have it.

In a recent interview, Toya explained that being an entrepreneur is sometimes difficult and then praised other chief mothers, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Monica Arnold and Rasheeda Frost, who motivate her: “The mother's fault is real, but you have to love her equally . what you do to live and love your children and give them a lot of attention. I need women in my life that motivate me, make me want to go harder. I feel there is enough space here for all of us to eat. There is nothing like a circle of bosses when we all win and we all eat. "

Toya has a real star.



