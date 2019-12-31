Tottenham transfer rumors | Soccer news

Who has he linked to Tottenham this January? The latest rumors …





Harry Kane fights with Issa Diop at the London Stadium

The latest about Tottenham players has been related to this January, and who could leave the club …

The last players of Tottenham have been linked to …

Tottenham are interested in signing the central West Ham Issa Diop.

However, West Ham does not want to sell to the 22-year-old and believes he is valued at more than £ 50 million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a large number of clubs that monitor the Lille striker Victor Osimhen

However, Nigeria's international is expected to remain in Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

The Spurs are also tracking Brazil and Guild ahead Everton Soares.

Who else have the Spurs related to?

Marouane Fellaini, Shandong Luneng (The Sun); Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (El Desmarque); Edin Dzeko, Rome (Sunday Mirror); Ruben Dias, Benfica (The Independent); Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rome (Calciomercato); Habib Diallo, Metz (The Sun); Memphis Depay, Lyon (Daily Star); Vedat Muriqi, Fenerbahce (The Sun); Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig (Daily Express); Max Aarons, Norwich (Daily Mail); Gerson, Flamengo (Bleacher Report); Gareth Bale, Real Madrid (Daily Express); Jarrod Bowen, Hull (daily star).

Marouane Fellaini has been linked again with a move to the Premier League

The latest about those who could leave Tottenham this January …

Tottenham president Daniel Levy says the club is not "afraid,quot; of selling Christian Eriksen to a rival of the Premier League in January.

The 27-year-old has no contract in the summer and admitted that he was open to a new challenge in July.

Meanwhile, Jan Vertonghen is still interested in discussing a new contract with Tottenham after the arrival of José Mourinho as head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

The current agreement of the central Belgium expires next summer and may speak with foreign clubs in January as things stand.

Who else could leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Victor Wanyama, Celtic (daily log); Kyle Walker-Peters, Brighton (The Sun).

Victor Wanyama was linked to a departure from the Spurs last summer

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports journalist Paul Gilmour …

"Tottenham is looking for a left center for January, but only if one of his current players leaves first, with his current midfielder with left-handers Jan Vertonghen entering the last six months of his contract." Spurs are willing to spend a considerable fee on one as well, and Sky sports news He understands that there is interest in Nathan Ake of Bournemouth and Issa Diop of West Ham.

"The club is also looking for a new right back, having explored their options in this position during the summer. Elseid Heysaj of Napoli and Hiroki Sakai of Marseille were two players of interest to them. Once again, a decent budget of More than £ 20m will be available for this position.

"It is also understood that they are on the hunt for a new versatile attack player like Heung-Min Son, and have been following the highly qualified forward of the Everton Soares Guild. Jack Clarke has also returned from his loan at Leeds and will be evaluated.

"In terms of expenses, the future of Christian Eriksen remains very uncertain along with Vertonghen, while Victor Wanyama could leave after being close to doing so in August."

