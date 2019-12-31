Tiny Harris's look on the track makes fans tell her she looks like a bomb – Look at the pictures

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Tiny Harris shared some new photos in which he wears a killer outfit and tells fans he is directly off the track. Check out the photos below:

"Directly from the track … thanks @therealnoigjeremy @bkluvsme @shereeglamdolls for getting me #FightNightReady 👑💋" Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: 'Tiny, we want to love you from the lady saluting @ troubleman31 #bigweight big pressure King', and another follower posted this: '@majorgirl OG I beg God to give you many more blessings to make you look dazzling! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️✊🏽 '

One commenter wrote: ma @majorgirl SOOOOO BEAUTIFUL !!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ & # 39; & # 39; and another said: & # 39; I love this photo, your photo always comes out pretty & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "You never come to play @majorgirl simply beautiful. I love ❤️" and another Instagram installer posted: "That's why Heiress is so ready for her photos, stay ready, just know."

Apart from this, Tiny praised her daughter's boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy, and wished her all the best for her birthday.

The fans were really impressed to see that she called him "son,quot; and they were very happy to see that there is such a strong link between Zonnique Pullins' boyfriend and his mother, Tiny.

Ad

Speaking of Tiny's daughter, she also made sure to mark the event in IG and shared a post on her social media account that includes more photos with the two.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Mariah Carey is the first artist to have a No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 in four different decades

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Mariah Carey is the first artist to have a No. 1 on...
Read more

Destiny children's singer Michelle Williams congratulates actress Michelle Williams for her engagement and pregnancy news and clarifies things with her fans

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
When the news came out that Emmy-winning actress Michelle Williams was not only committed to Hamilton Director Thomas Kail, but the couple waited for...
Read more

20 things to keep in mind in the MLB 2020 season

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Happy new decade! Last year was certainly memorable: the Astros were (supposedly) cheating, the Nationals made an unlikely race through the...
Read more

Arab League warns against & # 39; foreign interference & # 39; in Libya | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The Arab League has called for efforts to "avoid foreign interference,quot; in Libya in the wake of military and maritime agreements between Turkey and...
Read more

Princess Love gives birth to a baby and Ray J rushes over her in Sweet Post!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Princess Love gave birth to her and Ray J's baby and the man turned to social media to pay a sweet tribute! Check it...
Read more
©