Tiny Harris gets excited about Zonnique Pullins' boyfriend for his birthday and calls him "son,quot;

Zonnique Pullins celebrated her BF, Bandhunta Izzy's birthday, and her mother Tiny Harris is also marking this important event on her own social media account. He called Izzy his son, and he couldn't be happier because of the fact that his daughter is the happiest.

‘Happy birthday to my new son @bandhunta_izzy, so happy that you are part of our family and, more importantly, that my first 1st @zonniquejailee is the happiest I have ever had! Enjoy your day … I love you Izzy💙 👑💙💙 PD: you two are the cutest couple … "Tiny captioned her post.

Izzy replied: ‘I appreciate it more! I love you too 💙 ’

Someone said: ‘Now this is cute. Mom with the scream, is lit. "

Another follower had an objection regarding the tattoos Izzy had on his face: "I don't understand tattoos on my face! Handsome boy but that's not attractive! How do you explain it to your children? What the hell did you think? you would have to have a parent / teacher conference one day! Walk your children down the hall! Geesh! Millennials. "

Someone else said: ‘Yes! A mini TI! Great role model parents! @majorgirl happy birthday 🎁 ’

A follower wrote: "They are physically one of the most beautiful couples in the world, imagine what those babies would be like."

Zonnique also made sure to mark the event in IG and shared a post on his social media account that includes more photos with the two.

‘HappyKingDay to the person who introduced me to a deeper love than I knew existed … I love you more than I could try to explain it, much more than Instagram can try to show it! All my band @bandhunta_izzy ’, Zonnique subtitled his post.

He also declared his love for Zonnique and fans couldn't be happier for the couple.



