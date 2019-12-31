Tim Tebow believes that & # 39; the card below is real & # 39; for Clemson and Dabo Swinney

%MINIFYHTML6a6087731c7e426cd10fa3f41071667d9% %MINIFYHTML6a6087731c7e426cd10fa3f41071667d10%

SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow knows what Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney is doing.

No. 3 Clemson (14-0) is a 6.5-point loser against No. 1 LSU (14-0) for the next college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans. Clemson will be in LSU's backyard and, as a result, Swinney will continue to play the card below.

"The emotions, the momentum and the edges are something real, and it's something that I feel I've been part of," Tebow told Sporting News. "I've seen it over and over again. It doesn't mean that a terrible team can beat a great team, but if the gap is not so big and you're playing with a chip on your shoulder, it's absolutely real."

Clemson is on a streak of 29 consecutive victories in the college football championship game on January 13, and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 25-0 starting. Clemson beat Alabama by a final score of 44-16 in last year's CFP championship game, and this is a chance to win a third national championship in four years. Swinney talked about that perception in the PPC conference call on Monday.

"I mean, winning 29 straight games is historic," said Swinney. "I mean, it's amazing how difficult it is to do that in today's world. I felt that people were, there were some people trying to diminish what these guys had achieved and be able to get up every week and play at such a high level, so consistently, it is special to be part of ".

Tebow, who was the winner of the Heisman Trophy and twice quarterback of the national championship in Florida, knows the letter from those below. He said that was the message Urban Meyer used in 2006, when the Gators defeated the winning quarterback of the Ohio State Trophy and Heisman Troy Smith in the BCS championship game, and again in 2008, when Florida beat the winning quarterback from the Sam Bradford Trophy of Oklahoma and Heisman Sam a second national title in three years.

"We were the helpless in the & # 39; 06 and & # 39; 08," said Tebow. "At least that's what Urban told us. It was absolutely real, especially in 2006. We listened for six weeks before, and that was a great break, we heard how Michigan was supposed to be there and we shouldn't be. There they had the Heisman Trophy winner and they had a great defense.

"Our defensive line was tired of hearing that. Our skill boys were tired of hearing that. There really was a chip."

There is a similar scenario at work for the CFP championship game. LSU defeated No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28, in the Peach Bowl, and Clemson escaped with a 29-23 victory against No. 2 Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl. LSU has a quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy at Joe Burrow and a home advantage with the game played in New Orleans.

Tebow said that's fine for Clemson, at least in terms of using that card again.

"That's one of the things that Dabo does so well," said Tebow. "It makes his team reach its peak and play for free and play with momentum and play even above what they thought they could. Dabo will use it absolutely in this game. I think they will play for free, and I think the card below is real ".

Tebow continued his work with the Allstate AFCA Good Works team this season. On Tuesday, Tebow, R,amp;B singer Usher, Good Works team members and other volunteers restored Einstein Charter School in New Orleans.

"It's a lot of fun every year to have the opportunity to meet these young people and have the opportunity to talk to them about their goals, dreams and their hearts, and why they have done so much to give back," said Tebow. "In recent years I have sat with many young men who want to start their foundation. I will talk to them and tell them: & # 39; This is what I have done that went well and went wrong. & # 39 ;. This is what it is about." .

