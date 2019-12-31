Thousands flee to the coast while Australia's fires return to the blood red skies

"We couldn't see anything. It was completely black," said Mrs. Dempsey. "We had facial masks; the smoke was very bad."

He praised firefighters for keeping people calm. "If we didn't have a plan, I would have panicked a little more," he said.

In Batemans Bay, said James Findlay, who grew up there, the fire occurred so fast that there was no hope of saving his family's home.

"Everything is gone," he said.

His parents, Findlay said, were in shock.

"People have lost their homes, their farms and people have lost their lives," he said.

"If this is not a kind of signal that more should be done, then I don't know what it is."