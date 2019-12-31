Thomas Ravenel reveals that Southern charm was asked again and said no, former politician says the family would deny it

Although he is the character that viewers love to hate, Southern Charm's ratings dropped significantly after Thomas Ravenel left the show. The former Bravolebrity was allegedly asked to join the series and told fans he refused.

The former politician made his exit after the fifth season of Southern Charm when he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. If that wasn't enough, he also dragged the name of the net through the mud during his nasty custody battle with Kathryn Dennis.

Although it does not seem to be the best for them, Bravo knows that Ravenel is the gold of television and is willing to look beyond his slander against them, since he has since resolved his cases.

In a Q and A with followers, Thomas made some revelations.

One was that he was asked to return to the program a few days ago again, to which he refused.

Even if he wanted to return, he couldn't do it because he told fans that his family organized an intervention and threatened him that if he goes to the show again, they will disown him!

This comes after months of rumors that producers are desperately trying to elaborate an interesting story for the next season of the show.

They have allegedly removed months of material and delayed filming.

In addition, the word on the street is that the showrunners even approached Thomas's relatives who also said no to his offer.

A source told Radar Online: ‘Southern Charm producers are desperate. They contacted some of Thomas's relatives about being in the next season. Thomas's cousin brother, Lee Ravenel, was contacted to be on the show, but declined. They want stories about Thomas and his children from the family point of view. But this seemed like an exaggeration and people say no. "

Do you think the program will survive without T Rav?



