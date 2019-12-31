The Tiger Woods decade is remembered: from the humble minimum to the "best golf scene forever,quot;

The 2010s featured a lot of drama in men's golf, but a triumph stands out only by assessing the most shocking moment of the decade.

A succession of Ryder Cups that will destroy the nerves, including the surprising victory of Europe in the "Miracle of Medinah,quot;, will continue to live in the memory of many, while the amount of important stories has been remarkable.

Charl Schwartzel, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Ernie Els, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry have found themselves in the center of emotion . It ends in the most important events of the last 10 years. It is very possible that you affectionately remember other moving outcomes.

Golf also made its long-awaited return to the Olympic Games, however, there is no doubt that Tiger Woods' success at the 2019 Masters surpasses everything else since the beginning of the decade.

In any circumstance, one of the most recognizable athletes in the world that ends an 11-year drought at the highest level would represent a significant story.

Woods' victory at Augusta, however, was particularly notable due to the dark depths he had probed since he last won a major.

At the end of the 2009 PGA Tour season, Woods was the undisputed world number one and, with 14 older than his name at the age of 33, it seemed very likely to exceed the Jack Nicklaus record of 18.

No one could have predicted the litany of the setbacks that would follow, before he finally tasted great glory once again.

Only by remembering Woods' pain can we fully appreciate the true enormity of his amazing redemption.

A STRIPED AURA AWAY

While accumulating victory after victory during the 2000s, Woods had an air of invincibility that few had achieved. Even when he gave up an advantage in the final round in a race for the first time in the US PGA Championship. UU. From 2009, finishing in second place after the unannounced Y.E. Yang, it felt like nothing more than an amazing bump.

However, the man with the possibly most intimidating mentality in the sport saw his aura shattered at the end of the decade when a scandal involving his private life soared dramatically.

After suffering minor injuries in a car accident in front of his house on November 27, 2009, when the first of several creepy accusations of infidelity arose, Woods apologized the following week for "disappointing his family," and added something vaguely that He regretted his "transgressions."

His first public appearance in the new decade was unforgettable. On February 19, 2010, Woods delivered a surprising televised mea culpa, in which he revealed that he was receiving therapy and solemnly declared: "I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. I knew my actions were wrong. But I convinced myself that normal rules didn't apply. I thought I could go out with whatever I wanted. "

Although he returned to compete again in two months, finishing fourth in the Masters, a recently vulnerable Woods, whose divorce from his wife Elin Nordegren was confirmed in August, endured his first season without victories as a professional following his public humiliation, having claimed 64 titles in the previous 10 years.

THE HELL HELL

The injuries began to hamper Tiger in the previous decade, especially when he somehow won the US Open. UU. On one leg in 2008, but his physical condition deteriorated considerably in the 2010s.

After a truncated campaign in 2011 that saw him leave the top 50 in the world, Woods seemed to return to his own being as he gradually regained his shape and won five PGA Tour events in 2013, recovering the number one ranking in the process.

However, a four-year injury nightmare followed, comprising four back surgeries and a succession of tournament withdrawals.

On the few occasions that Woods was able to take the course during this period, it was generally difficult for the eyesight, the lowest point came at the Phoenix Open in February 2015 when he threw an 82 worse in his career.

The increase in back problems duly led to an absence of 15 months from August of that year and when the eventual return of Woods was interrupted by another setback in early 2017, his future prospects seemed bleak.

"The cycle must be broken," reads an article about Fox Sports. "For the sake of the game and to be fair to his teammates, he should see the writing on the wall and retire formally."

CUP

Woods underwent his fourth back operation in April 2017: a spinal fusion surgery that seemed to represent a final roll of dice in terms of restoring him to his complete physical state.

A month later, it reached an impressive high point.

After he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of energy at 3 in the morning near his home on Jupiter Island, a surprising photo of a disheveled and desolate forest was quickly shared around the world, along with images of the police that showed him in an alarmingly confusing state.

Alcohol was not involved. Woods, on the other hand, attributed the incident to an "unexpected reaction to prescription drugs," before pleading guilty to a reckless driving charge.

More than seven years after the car accident that effectively announced the beginning of its spectacular fall from grace, another controversy related to the vehicle left Woods with a sad and troublesome figure. Given his prolonged nightmare of injuries, it was difficult to see how he could compete at the highest level again.

THE RETURN

In September 2017, Woods in recovery was asked if he could see a scenario in which he did not return to competitive golf.

"Yes, definitely," replied a man who had fallen among the world's first 1,000. "I don't know what the future will hold. As I told you guys, I'm shooting 60 yards."

Twelve months later, at the end of a sensational return season in which he had repeatedly challenged the victories and approached in two majors, Woods was able to savor his first triumph since 2013 when he won the Tour Championship amid extraordinary scenes that saw the spectators sink The 18th street.

It was a really special moment, but what followed was even better.

& # 39; THE LARGEST SCENE OF THE GOLF FOREVER & # 39;

As outstanding as Woods 2018 in the context of his previous struggles, one thing was missing. The man who won 14 majors between 1997 and 2008 had not yet added to that account.

That changed on April 14, 2019, as Woods was greatly enraged to claim a fifth Masters crown and send an expectant crowd to ecstasy.

CBS commentator Jim Nantz thanked the importance of the moment when Woods took advantage of his winning putt on green number 18. After announcing the champion's "return to glory," Nantz remained silent for two minutes and 42 seconds for the celebrations while the deafening roars and the cries of "TIGRE, TIGRE, TIGRE,quot; echoed around Augusta.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Nantz said: "I did 34 Final Fours, I had Super Bowls, farewell to Peyton (Manning). It's the best event I've covered. And I feel very fortunate to have been in that spot.

"I was in no way going to say anything about those images of Tiger with his family. The song was in the background and the scene was rich. I knew instinctively that I wanted to sit down and enjoy it. All I could do was ruin that."

When the comment finally resumed, commentator Nick Faldo, a six-time main winner who has seen almost everything in his sport, simply stated: "That will be the best golf scene forever."

Considering the misery that engulfed Woods for much of the last decade, it is difficult to argue.